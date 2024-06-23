Alabama Lands Commitment From 4-Star In-State Offensive Lineman
The Alabama football coaching staff lands its fourth offensive lineman in the Class of 2025 as Vigor High School's Micah DeBose announced his commitment to the Crimson Tide on Saturday night, according to On3 Sports.
DeBose is a 4-star prospect, listed at 6-foot-5, 315-pounds and is considered the No. 8 tackle and the No. 8 player in the state of Alabama according to the 247Sports Composite.
The tackle was in Tuscaloosa this weekend for an official visit and decided to go ahead and get locked into head coach Kalen DeBoer's first recruiting class. He joins an offensive line class that includes Michael Carroll, Mal Waldrep and Jackson Lloyd.
It was DeBose's fourth time on campus in recent months and his commitment gives Alabama offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic a lot to be excited about with the incoming class.
DeBose's commitment gives the Crimson Tide 18 total commits in the Class of 2025 and now sees Alabama pass Notre Dame for the No. 2 overall recruiting class according to the 247Sports rankings. The Crimson Tide still has quite a gap to close on Ohio State for the top overall spot but sits firmly in the top position in the SEC.
The Crimson Tide now has three of the state of Alabama's top 10 players committed in the Class of 2025 .
