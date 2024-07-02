Top 10 Tight End Commits to Crimson Tide
The Alabama recruiting fire added another log to its scorching summer as the Crimson Tide secured its first tight end in the Class of 2025. 4-star tight end Kaleb Edwards announced his decision to commit to Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide on Tuesday, according to On3 Sports.
Edwards out of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, Calif. is listed at 6-foot-6 240 pounds and is considered the No. 8 tight end and the No. 14 prospect in the state of California in the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.
He ultimately chose Alabama over Washington, Oregon, Texas, Auburn and UCLA. He was in Tuscaloosa for the Crimson Tide's spring game and then returned in June for an official visit.
Edwards has been on the Alabama staff's radar dating back to their time in Washington as current Alabama offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan offered him a scholarship in January of 2023.
As a junior he hauled in 44 receptions for 828 yards and seven touchdowns. He cashed in another seven touchdowns as a sophomore on 27 receptions and 628 yards.
The Crimson Tide still sits in the No. 2 overall spot in the 2025 cycle according to the 247SportsComposite. Edwards' commitment brings Alabama's class to 21 members and serves as the first commitment in the month of July.