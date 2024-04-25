Roll Call, April 25, 2024: Alabama Golf in 9th After First Day of SEC Championships
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
- 130 days.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Baseball: at Ole Miss, Oxford, Miss., 6:30 p.m. CT, ESPNU
- Men's Golf: SEC Championships Day Two, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's Golf: Alabama finished day one of the SEC Championships tied for ninth with a team total of 3-over par 283. Thomas Ponder led the way for the Crimson Tide, finishing the day tied for 18th overall with a 1-under par 69.
Did you notice?
- Two Alabama women's tennis players were named second team All-SEC, Anne Marie Hiser and Petra Sedlackova. It's Hiser's first career All-SEC honor, while Sedlackova has received the honor for a second consecutive year.
- Alabama swimmer Jake Marcrum was named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-America team on Wednesday, after boasting a 3.62 grade point average in biology and recording a stellar postseason performance. He secured his third career berth to the NCAA Championships, qualifying in both the 100 and 200 backstroke, in addition to capturing a career-best 200 backstroke swim at the Southeastern Conference Championships.
- Former Alabama women's basketball guard Loyal McQueen announced her commitment to Clemson, after entering the transfer portal last week. She started all 34 games for Alabama last season.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
April 25, 1986: Running back George Scruggs was killed in a one-car accident near Huntsville while teammate Vernon Wilkinson was critically injured. Scruggs was 20.
April 25, 1989: Willie Wyatt, stellar nose guard, and Marco Battle, steady wide receiver, were elected team captains for Alabama for the upcoming season. Wyatt, a native of Gardendale, was chosen as winner of the "Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award" for the spring while Battle is picked for the "Sylvester Croom Commitment to Excellence Award."
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“There are two pains in life. There is the pain of discipline and the pain of disappointment. If you can handle the pain of discipline, then you’ll never have to deal with the pain of disappointment.”— Nick Saban
