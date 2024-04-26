Roll Call, April 26, 2024: Alabama Men's Golf Moves Up Leaderboard at SEC Championships

Bama Central

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama Athletics, including full TV listings.

The Alabama men's golf team made a major move up the leaderboard after the second day at the SEC Tournament.

With a collective 15 birdies across the back nine, the Crimson Tide carded an 8-under par 272 in Thursday’s second round at the 2024 Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championships. As a result, Alabama moved into seventh place overall after 36 holes with a team total of 5-under par 555 (283-272).

The top eight teams after 54 holes played will advance to the championship’s match play portion, which will tee off Saturday morning.

Thomas Ponder led the Tide with seven of the team’s 15 birdies on the day, his lone error coming via a triple bogey on No. 14 to result in a 4-under par 66. Ponder is in a tie for third overall in the individual race to lead Alabama with a two-day total of 5-under par 135 (69-66). JP Cave (-3) and Canon Claycomb (-1) also finished their day under par, with Jones Free (E) and Jonathan Griz (+1) closely behind.

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:

  • Track and Field at Desert Heat Classic, Tucson, Ariz., All Day
  • Men's Golf: SEC Championships Day 3, St. Simons Island, Ga.
  • Rowing at Lake Wheeler Invite, Raleigh, N.C.
  • Softball vs. No. 3 Tennessee, 6 p.m., SEC Network+
  • Baseball: at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Crimson Tide Results:

Did you notice?

  • Alabama had 56 student athletes on the SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll. To earn a place on the honor roll, a student-athlete must earn a 3.0 or better grade-point average for either the preceding academic year or their career and be a sophomore or better in academic standing. The winter list honors those student-athletes that participate in men's & women's basketball, equestrian, rifle, gymnastics and swimming & diving.
  • Alabama shared an update on the golf facility that both the men's and women's teams will use.
  • Nick Saban made his College Gameday debut as an analyst.

Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:

129 days

On This Day in Crimson Tide History:

April 26, 1977: Alabama's first All-American, and the first in the South, William T. VandeGraaf, died in Colorado Springs, Colo. After serving as an assistant at Alabama, VandeGraaf went to Colorado College, where he was head coach from 1926-39. He was known as “Bully” during his 1912-15 Alabama career.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"His ear had a real nasty cut, and it was dangling from his head, bleeding badly. He grabbed his own ear and tried to yank it from his head. His teammates stopped him and the managers bandaged him. Man, was that guy a tough one. He wanted to tear off his own ear so he could keep playing.”—Tennessee lineman Bull Bayer about Alabama’s first All-American, Bully Van De Graaff, about the 1913 game.

