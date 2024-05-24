Alabama Softball Can't Hold Off Tennessee in Super Regional Game 1
Alabama softball was in prime position to steal the first game of the Knoxville Super Regional, but couldn't finish the job on the road.
Crimson Tide pitcher Kayla Beaver was rolling through 4.2 innings, only allowing two baserunners while working with a two-run lead. After allowing a leadoff walk in the fifth, it looked like she was going to escape the inning with a ground ball to second base with two outs. Instead, Kali Heivilin bobbled the ball, which allowed the Tennessee runner to score from second to get the Lady Vols their first runner.
The error proved extra costly when Tennessee's next batter, Laura Mealer, cranked a ball over the centerfield wall to give Tennessee the 3-2 lead. That score would hold as No. 3 Tennessee beat No. 14 Alabama, 3-2 in the Game 1 of super regionals on Friday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.
Alabama had the chance to respond and tie the game after Tennessee's three-run fifth inning. Marlie Giles led off the top of the sixth with a sinlge up the middle. Bailey Dowling followed it up with a ball crushed off the left field wall, but it bounced so hard that Giles was thrown out at third for the first out of the inning. Lauren Esman followed it up with another single up the middle to put runners on the corners with one out for Alabama's eight and nine-hole hitters.
Neither Riley Valentine or Emma Broadfoot could come through. Broadfoot finished the game 0-3 with runners in scoring position and is now batting .172 on the season.
In the regular season series against Tennessee, Alabama only scored one run total in all three games. The Crimson Tide matched that total before an out had been recorded. Centerfielder Kristen White led off the game with a single down the left field line. Rylie West couldn't corral the ball, and White was able to reach third on the play. She came in to score four pitches later on a wild pitch to give Alabama the 1-0 lead.
Alabama added another runner in the second inning on an infield single from Riley Valentine and aggressive base running from Giles at second base to extend the lead to 2-0. But that would be the last time the Crimson Tide would score.
After Beaver allowed the home run, freshman Jocelyn Briski entered in relief. She only allowed one baserunner in her relief appearance. All three of Tennessee's runs were unearned. Alabama outhit Tennessee on the game with six Crimson Tide hits compared to Tennessee's three, but the Tide left seven runners on base.
The Crimson Tide is now one game away from elimination, while the Lady Vols can reach the Women's College World Series with their next win against Alabama. Game 2 will be Saturday at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
"We had double the hits and half as many errors and the only thing we didn’t win at is the final score," Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. "It was a hell of a first game and I think all of us are looking forward to tomorrow and we’ll see what happens. This team doesn’t quit and neither will the coaching staff.”