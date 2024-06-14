Bama Central

Alabama Softball Adds SEC Pitcher from Transfer Portal

Ole Miss transfer Catelyn Riley will have one year of eligibility to play for the Crimson Tide.

Patrick Murphy has picked up another pitcher in the transfer portal for Alabama softball.

Former Ole Miss pitcher Catelyn Riley announced her commitment to the Crimson Tide on Thursday night. She will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Riley appeared in 29 games with 14 starts for the Rebels in 2024. She went 4-7 with a 2.81 ERA. Riley started 22 games as a freshman for Ole Miss and had 17 starts in 2023.

Alabama had six pitchers on staff in 2024, but is losing ace Kayla Beaver and seniors Jaala Torrence and Lauren Esman as all three are out of eligibility. Riley joins Jocelyn Briski, Alex Salter and Alea Johnson as the pitchers on the current roster. Beaver, Esman and Johnson all were transfer additions for the Crimson Tide.

Riley is the second player to commit to Alabama out of the transfer portal this offseason joining Northern Iowa catcher/utility Alexis Pupillo. Only one Crimson Tide player, Kenleigh Cahalan, has entered the portal since Alabama's season ended in the Women's College World Series.

