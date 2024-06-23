Former Alabama Softball Infielder Transferring to Florida
Kenleigh Cahalan won't be playing for Alabama anymore, but there's a good chance she will face the Crimson Tide over the next two seasons.
The former Alabama shortstop announced on her personal social media Saturday night that she would be transferring to Florida. She will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Gators.
Cahalan entered the transfer portal the day after Alabama's seasons ended at the Women's College World Series, ironically at the hands of the Florida Gators.
She will be following in the footsteps of former Alabama infielder Skylar Wallace, who transferred to Florida after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. Wallace went on to become the SEC Player of the Year in 2023 and won of the bset players in the country. Cahalan will likely replace Wallace at shortstop.
Cahalan came to Alabama as the No. 1 player in the 2023 class by Perfect Game Softball after reclassifying to join the Crimson Tide a year early. She started almost every game the last two years for Alabama. In 2024, she was third on the team with a .296 batting average and led the team with 55 hits and 30 RBIs. However, she was also tied for worst on the team with 13 errors.
Longtime Alabama pitching coach Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro recently joined the Florida coaching staff after two seasons as the Memphis head coach.
Since the season ended, Cahalan is the only Alabama player to enter the transfer portal. Alabama has added three players–– utility Alexsis Pupillo, and pitchers Catelyn Riley and Emily Winstead.