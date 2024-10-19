Alabama Softball Sweeps Fall Ball Doubleheader: Roll Call, October 19, 2024
Alabama softball picked up two more wins on the fall schedule in a Friday doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium against West Alabama. The Crimson Tide won the first game, 6-3, and the second game, 5-0.
Riley Valentine led the way offensively with three doubles and an RBI between the two games. Freshman Audrey Vandagriff and junior Marlie Giles both had two hits. Vandagriff had a three-run home run in Game 1.
Freshman Braya Hodges and transfers Emily Winstead and Catelyn Riley all saw time in the circle for the Crimson Tide. Alabama will be back at Rhoads on Sunday for another doubleheader, this time against Stillman beginning at 1:30.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- Men's tennis: ITA Fall Regional Championships in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Men's golf at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate, Alpharetta, Georgia
- Football at Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee, 2:45 p.m., ABC
Crimson Tide Results:
- Men's tennis at ITA Fall Regional Championships- Matias Ponce De Leon and Andrii Zimnokh advanced to the singles quarterfinals at the ITA Southern Regional Championships while all three Alabama doubles pairing earned a spot in the Round of 16.
- Men's golf: T10th after Round 1 at 6-over par 294.
- Cross Country at Crimson Classic- In its lone home race, the Alabama cross country programs swept both the team and individual titles Friday morning. Dennis Kipruto claimed the first men’s crown of his career via a 23:22.1 run across the 8K course, while Doris Lemngole (19:04.8) captured her third consecutive women’s individual title this season.
- Softball: Game 1- Alabama 6, West Alabama 3. Game 2- Alabama 5, West Alabama 0
- Soccer: South Carolina 3, Alabama 1
Did You Notice?
- Freshman Derrion Reid won the hard hat for Alabama basketball in the exhibition game against Wake Forest. He had 7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal.
- Alabama soccer fifth-year Gessica Skorka played in her 100th match Friday night against South Carolina.
- Former Alabama star and nine-year NBA veteran JaMychal Green was in attendance for the Crimson Tide's exhibition on Friday.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
October 19, 1935: Playing with a broken bone in his left leg, Paul Bryant starred in Alabama's 25-0 win at Tennessee. The Atlanta newspapers doubting the story of the injury requested to review x-rays, which indeed revealed a broken fibula, before using the account of Bryant's handicap in its features on the game. Alabama's first touchdown came on a pass to Bryant who then lateralled to Riley Smith. A key block by Bryant after the pitch to Smith enabled him to score.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
"It was just one little bone." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on playing with a fractured leg against Tennessee in 1935.