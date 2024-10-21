Alabama Softball Wins Doubleheader Against Stillman College: Roll Call, October 21, 2024
The Alabama softball team dominated its Sunday twinbill against Stillman College at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide, closing the portion of its fall schedule that was set to be played at Rhoads Stadium, won both games by a combined score of 27-3.
Game one was won by a score of 15-2, while the encore featured a 12-1 triumph for the home team. Stillman was actually able to get on the board first in both contests, but it was for naught. The Alabama offense sealed the deal from there on out, scoring nine unanswered runs in game one and 12 in game two.
Alabama has one final game on the docket this fall: a tilt opposite Jacksonville State next Sunday in Oxford, Ala.
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule:
- No games scheduled.
Crimson Tide Results:
- Softball: won both games of doubleheader against Stillman College at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
- Men's golf: 14th at Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta, Ga.
- Volleyball: lost in three sets to No. 15 Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Crimson Tide fifth-year senior Chaise Campbell recorded her 300th career block.
Did You Notice?
- As part of the festivities at Bama in Boutwell this past Friday, Davin Cosby Jr. received his 2024 Final Four ring from Alabama head coach Nate Oats. Cosby's new team, Wake Forest, played against (and lost to) the Crimson Tide in the exhibition.
- Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper caught his first pass for the Buffalo Bills after being traded from the Cleveland Browns last week. It couldn't have gone much better, given that it was a touchdown reception. He had four catches for 66 yards in the game, a 34-10 Bills win over the Tennessee Titans.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- October 21, 1989: “In a battle of unbeatens, Alabama outlasted Tennessee 47-30 at legendary Legion Field in Birmingham. A CBS audience and overflow crowd watched Gary Hollingsworth complete 32 of 48 for 378 yards and Siran Stacy accumulate 317 all-purpose yards for the Crimson Tide. – Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“I’ve seen a lot of great college offensive linemen. The greatest was John Hannah.”- Bob Bell
