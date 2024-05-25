Bama Central

Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 3 Tennessee (Super Regional Game 2)

Score updates and analysis from a must-win game for the Crimson Tide against the Lady Vols.

Katie Windham

Jun 1, 2023; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide outfielder Jenna Johnson (88) hits a ground ball in the third inning against the Tennessee Lady Vols during the Womens College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

It is win or go home for No. 14 Alabama in Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional against No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Friday's game, but the Lady Vols were able to take advantage of a two-out error in the fifth inning to turn it into a three-run rally.

Even though the game is in Knoxville, Alabama will be the designated home team on Saturday and bat last. Game 2 is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch and will air on ESPN.

Live Updates

(latest updates at the top)

END 1: Alabama 1, Tennessee 0

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

  • A popup from Giles ends the frame, but Alabama grabs the early lead.
  • Johnson hits a ground ball to the right side to bring in White. Alabama scores in the first inning for the second day in a row. Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
  • Infield single from Cahalan puts runners on the corners with one out.
  • Preuitt strikes out for the first out.
  • White steals second base to move into scoring position.
  • White once again puts pressure on the defense and reaches on an error at third base.
  • Kristen White, Larissa Preuitt and Kenleigh Cahalan will be up for Alabama to start the game offensively.

MID 1: Alabama 0, Tennessee 0

Top 1- Tennessee batting

  • Two pitches later, Heivilin executes a double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
  • Bunt single from Pannell gives Tennessee its first baserunner.
  • Milloy pops up for the first out.

Starting lineups:

Alabama

Tennessee

1. Kristen White- CF

1. Kiki Malloy- CF

2. Larissa Preuitt- RF

2. Taylor Pannell- RF

3. Kenleigh Cahalan- SS

3. McKenna Gibson- 3B

4. Jenna Johnson- LF

4. Zaida Puni- DP

5. Marlie Giles- C

5. Rylie West- LF

6. Bailey Dowling- 3B

6. Sophia Nugent- C

7. Lauren Esman- 1B

7. Destiny Rodriguez- 2B

8. Riley Valentine- DP

8. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos- 1B

9. Kali Heivilin- 2B

9. Laura Mealer- SS

P- Jocelyn Briski

P- Payton Gottshall

Published |Modified
Katie Windham is the assistant editor for BamaCentral, primarily covering football, basketball gymnastics and softball. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. Windham has covered College Football Playoff games, the Women's College World Series, NCAA March Madness, SEC Tournaments and championships in multiple sports. 