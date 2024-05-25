Live Updates: No. 14 Alabama Softball at No. 3 Tennessee (Super Regional Game 2)
It is win or go home for No. 14 Alabama in Game 2 of the Knoxville Super Regional against No. 3 Tennessee on Saturday.
The Crimson Tide jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in Friday's game, but the Lady Vols were able to take advantage of a two-out error in the fifth inning to turn it into a three-run rally.
Even though the game is in Knoxville, Alabama will be the designated home team on Saturday and bat last. Game 2 is set for a 2 p.m. first pitch and will air on ESPN.
Live Updates
(latest updates at the top)
END 1: Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
Bottom 1- Alabama batting
- A popup from Giles ends the frame, but Alabama grabs the early lead.
- Johnson hits a ground ball to the right side to bring in White. Alabama scores in the first inning for the second day in a row. Alabama 1, Tennessee 0
- Infield single from Cahalan puts runners on the corners with one out.
- Preuitt strikes out for the first out.
- White steals second base to move into scoring position.
- White once again puts pressure on the defense and reaches on an error at third base.
- Kristen White, Larissa Preuitt and Kenleigh Cahalan will be up for Alabama to start the game offensively.
MID 1: Alabama 0, Tennessee 0
Top 1- Tennessee batting
- Two pitches later, Heivilin executes a double play to get out of the inning unscathed.
- Bunt single from Pannell gives Tennessee its first baserunner.
- Milloy pops up for the first out.
Starting lineups:
Alabama
Tennessee
1. Kristen White- CF
1. Kiki Malloy- CF
2. Larissa Preuitt- RF
2. Taylor Pannell- RF
3. Kenleigh Cahalan- SS
3. McKenna Gibson- 3B
4. Jenna Johnson- LF
4. Zaida Puni- DP
5. Marlie Giles- C
5. Rylie West- LF
6. Bailey Dowling- 3B
6. Sophia Nugent- C
7. Lauren Esman- 1B
7. Destiny Rodriguez- 2B
8. Riley Valentine- DP
8. Giulia Koutsoyanopulos- 1B
9. Kali Heivilin- 2B
9. Laura Mealer- SS
P- Jocelyn Briski
P- Payton Gottshall