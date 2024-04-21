No. 15 Alabama Softball Run-Ruled by No. 14 Arkansas 8-0, Drops Weekend Series
On Sunday, No. 15 Alabama softball (32-11, 11-7 SEC) was overpowered on the road by No. 14 Arkansas (32-11, 11-7 SEC), losing 8-0 in just five innings during the final game of the series.
The Razorbacks' offensive onslaught began early at Bogle Park, where they scored seven runs in a first inning that set the tone for the rest of the game. Bri Ellis ignited the scoring with a two-run home run to left field off of Crimson Tide starter Kayla Beaver, giving Arkansas an early 2-0 lead.
Momentum continued as the Razorbacks loaded the bases multiple times. Following Ellis' lead, Hannah Gammill reached on a fielder's choice, and Kennedy Miller singled, advancing Gammill to third. Rylin Hedgecock then delivered a single to right field, driving in Gammill and Miller to extend the lead to 4-0.
Arkansas wasn't done yet. After a walk loaded the bases again, a passed ball allowed another run to cross the plate. The scoring spree was capped by Nia Carter's single to left-center, bringing in two more runs to make it 7-0, all in the first inning.
The Razorbacks added their final run in the fourth inning on a sac-fly from Gammill, bringing the game to an 8-0 scoreline. The Alabama pitching staff, led by Jaala Torrence and Alea Johnson in relief of Beaver, struggled to contain Arkansas’ hitters, who consistently capitalized on every opportunity.
The game concluded in the top of the fifth inning, with Alabama unable to overcome the significant deficit.
Following the loss, the Crimson Tide will shift their focus to an upcoming home series against No. 4 Tennessee, scheduled for April 26-28.