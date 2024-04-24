What Goes Around Comes Around on The Joe Gaither Show
The Alabama Crimson Tide football program appears to be zeroing in on a defensive transfer that looks like could be an imediate impact player, but did the program bring bad karma on itself in the process?
The Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" opens by talking about Reggie Bush and his Heisman Trophy being reinstated. While it's likely the correct decision for Bush and the history of college football the program discusses why today's decision proves amatuerism is dead.
The show moves on from Bush and into the college football transfer portal where players are being bought by desperate teams seeking to fill a need. Alabama football has a clear need at cornerback as the room is deeply lacking experience. Arizona State's Ed Woods entered the transfer portal and already has a visit to Tuscaloosa scheduled. What do we make of Woods' comments indicating he entered the portal with intentions of transferring to Alabama?
Just as the Crimson Tide appears to be gaining a key defensive piece it is losing a potential starter on the offensive side of the ball. James Brockermeyer is entering the transfer portal, adding another strange chapter to the Crimson Tide's center-saga. Why is Brockermeyer entering the portal with a "do not contact" tag and what will Kalen DeBoer do to fill his spot?
Finally the program dives into basketball as Nate Oats is working his magic as the offseason progresses. Alabama officially has four roster spots to fill with Mohamed Wague's departure, so we dive into the likely candidates to fill each spot. If Oats is able to manifest each rumor into reality will it be the most talented roster ever assembled at Alabama?
