Where Alabama Softball is Ranked After Week 11

The Crimson Tide continues to drop in the polls after losing another SEC series over the weekend.

Katie Windham

April 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (31) forces out Ole Miss
April 6, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama infielder Kenleigh Cahalan (31) forces out Ole Miss / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA

Even though it happened in a different order, Alabama softball saw a familiar situation play out over the weekend For the fifth time in six attempts, the Crimson Tide lost an SEC series, 1-2, this time, at Arkansas.

What was different against the Razorbacks was the strong performance in Game 2 delivered by freshman Jocelyn Briski in the circle as Alabama won the second game, 5-1. Ace Kayla Beaver threw eight shutout innings in Game 1, but got no run support, as Arkansas walked it off with an RBI single in extra innings. And then in the series finale, Beaver couldn't make it out of the first inning, and Arkansas run-ruled the Tide, 8-0 in five.

While Alabama has struggled in SEC play, the Crimson Tide has avoided getting swept so far this season and picked up some key wins over top-25 teams. However, the team faces a huge test this weekend with the first-place team coming to Rhoads Stadium, the Tennessee Lady Vols, who are No. 3 in the newest polls. Alabama dropped to No. 17 in both polls.

Here's where things stand in the national college softball polls after 11 full weeks of play:

USA Softball/ESPN.com Poll Week 11

(Team, first-place votes, record points)

1 Texas (25), 38-6, 625

2 Oklahoma, 42-4, 600

3 Tennessee, 34-8, 574

4 Oklahoma State, 39-8, 528

5 Duke, 39-6, 514

6 UCLA, 27-9, 473

7 LSU, 35-10, 451

8 Stanford, 36-10, 444

9 Georgia, 36-11, 404

10 Washington, 30-8, 403

11 Texas A&M, 32-9, 382

12 Florida, 37-10, 362

13 Arkansas, 32-12, 346

14 Missouri, 35-13, 310

15 Virginia Tech, 35-9-1, 292

16 Florida State, 36-10, 236

17 Alabama, 31-12, 217

18 Mississippi State, 30-13, 208

19 Louisiana, 33-15, 151

20 Arizona, 31-13-1, 130

21 Clemson, 31-15, 103

22 Kentucky, 29-15, 99

23 Oregon, 26-16, 95

24 Texas State, 37-12, 59

25 California, 31-14, 44

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (27), Boston U (20), Miami-OH (13), South Carolina (11), Baylor (10), Virginia (6), Auburn (1), Eastern Kentucky (1)

NFCA Division I Top 25 Coaches Poll Week 11

1. Texas (28) 38-6 791

2. Oklahoma 42-4 772

3. Tennessee 34-8 720

4. Oklahoma State 39-8 666

5. Duke 39-6 652

6. LSU 35-10 592

7. Stanford 36-10 590

8. Washington 30-8 566

9. UCLA 27-9 554

10. Texas A&M 37-9 536

11. Georgia 36-11 516

12. Florida 37-10 466

13. Virginia Tech 35-9-1 403

14. Missouri 35-13 377

15. Arkansas 32-12 360

16. Florida State 36-10 294

17. Alabama 31-12 291

18. Mississippi State 30-13 240

19. Arizona 31-13-1 235

20. California 31-14 163

21. Kentucky 29-15 120

22. Clemson 31-15 117

23. Boston University 40-4 110

24. Oregon 26-16 100

25. Louisiana 33-15 74

Others receiving votes: Northwestern (25), South Carolina (21), Texas State (19), Virginia (9), Miami (6), Auburn (4), Grand Canyon (3), Baylor (2), Eastern Kentucky (1).

