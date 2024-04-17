Will Miller Breaks Down Alabama Baseball on The Joe Gaither Show
The hump day edition of "The Joe Gaither Show" welcomes our friend Will Miller of BamaCentral to get the audience caught up with Alabama baseball and more. The Crimson Tide has five more SEC series remaining so it's time to get locked in for the postseason run.
Miller begins by outlining how the season's first 37 games have gone and where Rob Vaughn has this program in his first season as head coach. The Crimson Tide knocked off top-ranked Arkansas at home last weekend, but has struggled with inconsistencies throughout the season.
The program takes a highlighter to the Crimson Tide's left side of the infield as Justin LeBron and Gage Miller have replaced to of Alabama's better players this offseason admirably. Finally, Miller lets the audience know what they've been missing if they've been too busy to pay attention to the Crimson Tide thusfar.
The program pivots from baseball into A-day as Miller selects his most impressive player at Alabama's spring finale. We also dive into the transfer portal and play hypothetical games for both the Alabama football and basketball programs.
If you could go into the transfer portal and fill any single position of need for Kalen DeBoer's football team, what would you add?
