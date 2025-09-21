How Defensive Transfers Are Transforming the Wildcats' Defense
The Arizona Wildcats football team has begun its season with a 3-0 record, something it hadn't done since the 2015 season, when it capped off that year with a 45-37 win in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl over New Mexico.
It had done so by rolling over Hawaii, 40-6, storming through Weber State, 48-3 and gutting its way through a close 23-17 game with Kansas State.
Arizona is now heading into a bye week and will look to polish off the mistakes that were made before it faces a well-disciplined, tough No. 14-ranked Iowa State Cyclones team in Ames, IA.
Arizona's undefeated start can be attributed to a suffocating defense spearheaded by defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who was promoted from the linebacker coaching position in the offseason in place of Duane Akina, who is now at the University of Texas.
The defense has allowed just 667 yards of total offense so far this season, 374 rushing and 379 passing. In its last gam against Kansas State, Arizona allowed a season low 88 yards through the air/
The Wildcats' defensive success can also be attributed to a prolific group of transfer players who have made a great difference to the team this season, from shutting down receivers to being a constant threat in the backfield.
Here is a list of three transfer defensive players who have been lights out thus far.
Max Harris - Linebacker, Texas State
Harris has been monstrous ever since he was signed to the team after playing a season at Texas State. He is currently fourth on the team in tackles, seven solo and three assisted.
What makes Harris a valuable player is his constant involvement in stuffing the opposing team's running game with disciplined tackling and relentless pursuit of the ball.
He has added the ability to drop back in coverage and cover receivers to his skill set, making him a much more complete player.
Deshawn McKnight - Defensive lineman, Appalachian State
Deshawn McKnight adds to a violent defensive line that is now being coached by former Arizona legend Joe Salave'a.
McKnight currently leads all defensive linemen in tackles with 8, two of those by himself and six solo. He also has 4.5 tackles for loss, a sack, and a quarterback hit through three games played.
His constant pressure on the quarterback makes him a huge asset in disrupting the passing game of the opposing team.
Ayden Garnes - Cornerback, West Virginia
Garnes has been a wet blanket to wide receivers who line up across from him. Not only is he incredibly talented in pass coverage, but he is also a tackling machine.
Through three games, he is tied for first among all cornerbacks in tackles with six and a quarterback hit. Garnes also has three pass breakups so far this season.
It is clear that Garnes truly has made a name for himself in the cornerbacks' room and is a key piece in the high-flying, always dangerous Gonzales run defense.
