Arizona Wildcats vs. Houston Cougars Live Game Thread
Houston, TX. -- Arizona is set to play in its second road game of the season as the Wildcats take on the Houston Cougars.
The Wildcats fell in a heartbreaker last weekend, 33-27 in double overtime against BYU. Arizona led by 10 points halfway into the fourth quarter before BYU came storming back to tie the game in the final seconds to force overtime, where they prevailed.
Arizona enters Saturday's game sitting at 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference play. Houston sits at 5-1 on the season and 2-1 in conference play, most recently defeating Oklahoma State 39-17 last weekend.
The Wildcats are all clear on this week's Availability Report, outside of wide receiver Chris Hunter being listed as probable and likely to play. For Houston, its wide receiver Stephon Johnson (13 catches for 275 yards and two touchdowns on the season) is listed as doubtful.
Houston is led by veteran quarterback Conner Weigman, who transferred this year after three seasons at Texas A&M. He has completed 62 percent of his passes on the season for 1,216 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also added another five scores on the ground.
Arizona coach Brent Brennan spoke highly of his secondary that currently ranks as the top pass defense in the conference heading into a matchup with a lot of physical Houston wide receivers.
- "You're always gonna have matchups like that in most every game." Brennan said. "I have a lot of confidence in that secondary group.
- I think they're playing good football. This is the Big 12. You're going to play against good receivers. You're going to have to defend good people. And so that's what it is, week in and week out."