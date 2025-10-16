Arizona Bringing a Sandstorm to Houston
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
However, the Wildcats have gone 1-2 in their last three games with losses to Iowa State and most recently BYU at home this past Saturday night.
Arizona (4-2, 1-2 Big 12) was looking to stay on track after an impressive 28-point win over Oklahoma State as the Wildcats faced off against No. 18 BYU, with the game on ESPN2, showcasing two of the better defensive teams in the Big 12.
The forecast called for rain and after an hour weather delay, the game lived up to the billing of a defensive grudge match with both teams coming up with clutch stops and key takeaways to keep the offenses in check.
Arizona put itself in perfect position in the fourth quarter up 24-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the game. However, the Wildcats saw BYU tie the game up with 19 seconds left in the game due to two pass interference calls on defensive back Michael Dansby.
In overtime, BYU went on to fight its way to an impressive 33-27 double overtime win over Arizona and keep its undefeated streak alive. The Wildcats had an opportunity to pull off the upset but fell flat in the last minutes of regulation, which led to the overtime loss.
Still, Arizona is in a solid position to make a bowl game with the Wildcats just needing two wins in the last six games to lock up the bowl berth.
Now, the Wildcats will travel to Houston looking to get back on track against a Cougars team that is sitting at 5-1, needing just one win to lock in a bowl berth.
The last time the Wildcats played in Houston, Arizona got smacked 45-18 and fell behind 21-0 early in the game. Plus, that was a 9 a.m. (MST) kickoff, just like it will be this upcoming weekend.
Hoping to change things up on the road, Brennan has decided that the team will roll out the “Sandstorm” jerseys for the second time this season.
Arizona broke out these jerseys against Oklahoma State where the Wildcats hammered the Cowboys 41-13, dominating both sides of the ball.
