3 Keys to Success Defensively for Arizona
The Arizona Wildcats football team has been on a tear in its first two games, allowing just nine points collectively and forcing seven turnovers. Arizona handled Hawaii 40-6 in the first week and stormed through Weber State 48-3 in the next. It now has the opportunity to do something it hasn't done since the 2015 season, that is starting out 3-0, when it takes on Kansas State this Friday at 6 p.m. (MST).
Kansas State has had a rough start to its season, suffering a close loss to Iowa State in Dublin, narrowly escaping with a win against North Dakota and getting upset by Army in a game where the Black Knights ran the ball 70 times.
Nonetheless, the non-conference showdown between Arizona and K-State is still considered to be the biggest test for Arizona and will show just how improved the Wildcats have become over the offseason.
Arizona bolstered all facets of the defense over the offseason, bringing in experienced linemen, defensive backs and linebackers from the transfer portal to add to its returning pieces.
The high-powered offense will be the toughest that the Arizona defense has faced so far this season. It will be a true test to show just how much better that area of the team has gotten.
Here are three things that Arizona must do to be successful this Friday.
Disrupt Avery Johnson
There is no question that Johnson is the most dynamic quarterback that Arizona will be facing in its young season, with both a powerful arm and the ability to gain yards and extend plays using his legs.
Arizona will need to stay disciplined in its pursuit and keep him contained to avoid him running out of the pocket and creating any plays.
Arizona has a dangerous edge rushing group and a defensive coordinator in Gonzales who is not afraid to send disguised blitzes with his linebackers as well.
Arizona might be without its starting end Tre Smith; however, Riley Wilson has returned from injury and was a constant force in the backfield during the Weber State game.
Limit the run
Kansas State has a heavy mix of running backs in Joe Jackson and Devon Rice, not to mention the possible return of Dylan Edwards, who can create big plays and bust a game wide open with their capability.
Arizona has a dynamic set of linemen and linebackers that can get in between the gaps to disrupt those attempts at running the football.
Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Max Harris alone have been monstrous at disciplined tackling and getting to the running backs with their sideline-to-sideline ability. It only helps that Riley Wilson has been added to the mix.
Should Arizona be able to stop the run, then K-State will be in for a very long night of football.
Create turnovers
The Arizona defense thrived in winning the turnover battle when it played Hawaii in Weber State and it will look to do the same against K-State.
Iowa State created two turnovers and stopped K-State three times on fourth down, which was a key factor in its 24-21 win on August 23.
Arizona, on the other hand, has scored 31 points off turnovers in its first two weeks of play, which shows that it is more than capable of taking advantage of the other team's mistakes.
What other keys can you think of for Arizona to be successful on defense? Let us know in the comments on our X account. Find us by clicking the link and be sure to give us a follow.