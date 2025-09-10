3 Keys to Success Offensively for Arizona Against Kansas State
Arizona has taken care of business through the first two weeks of the season with a 40-6 win over Hawaii and a 48-3 win over Weber State. That wasn't exactly the case this time last year when the Wildcats also started 2-0, but in a 61-39 win over New Mexico and a 22-10 win over Northern Arizona.
UA welcomes Kansas State to Arizona Stadium on Friday for its biggest test to this point in the season.
Kansas State hasn't exactly started this season on a high note itself, with a 38-35 win over North Dakota at home mixed in between losses against Iowa State (in Ireland) and at home against an Army team that was coming off a loss to an FCS school in Tarleton State.
Nonetheless, it still profiles to be a test for Arizona in a standalone game Friday night.
Here are three offensive keys for Arizona heading into Friday's game.
Establish the run:
Arizona has done a solid job of running the ball to start the season. The status of Kedrick Reescano remains uncertain after he missed last week's game. Regardless, the Wildcats have the depth to be able to overcome an injury.
If Reescano remains sidelined, the backfield would continue to be led by Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig, with potentially freshman Wesley Yarbrough mixed in behind them.
Kansas State is coming off a loss against Army, where they were beaten up on the line all game long. Army dominated the time of possession, running the ball a total of 70 times for 237 yards and two touchdowns.
The run game will not only keep Avery Johnson and the Kansas State offense off the field, but it will also open up the play-action passing game for Noah Fifita and the dynamic UA receivers.
Finish possessions in the red zone:
This project is going to be a close game with the Vegas line bouncing back and forth between both teams being short favorites. This type of game makes every individual possession even more important.
In the first two wins, the offense has done a fine job of finishing possessions and not stalling too often after long drives. That becomes even more crucial against Kansas State compared to against Hawaii and Weber State, two games in which Arizona was a huge favorite.
This is a huge test for Arizona ahead of the official start of conference play. If they are to come out on top, turning red zone possessions into touchdowns will be crucial.
Getting the best out of Noah Fifita
In last year's game against Kansas State, Fifita made an opening touchdown drive look easy for Arizona. That would go on to be all they would score all night in a 31-7 loss on the road.
While establishing the run game is important, Arizona as an offense will only go as far as Fifita and his performance takes them. He is coming off a confidence boost type of game with five touchdowns against Weber State despite not playing the whole game. That big game heading into this one against Kansas State was big as he continues to find his rhythm in the new offense under offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
While there is a lot of talent on both sides of the ball for each team, the play of both Fifita and Johnson behind center will go a long way towards determining which team comes out on top in the end.
What are your keys to success on the offensive side of the ball for Arizona in Friday's game? Let us know and be sure to follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.