Former Wildcats' Point Guard Aari McDonald Re-Signs With Fever
Guard Aari McDonald, who starred for the Lady Wildcats basketball team and led them to their only Final Four appearance, has rejoined the Indiana Fever as the team has waived veteran forward DeWanna Bonner.
McDonald was originally with the Fever for a 10-day hardship period when Indiana was beset with injuries. Once players started to become healthy, McDonald became disposable.
The Fever had to wait 10 days before they could re-sign her and that dead period has expired. Once Bonner was waived it was a no-brainer to bring back McDonald, who was popular in the locker room and with the fans.
McDonald, will sign for the prorated veteran minimum of around $53,000. She also earned $6,000 while on her hardship contract with the Fever in June.
McDonald runs the point and will be responsible for distributing the ball to Caitlin Clark and her high-octane offense. There were other teams that could have used her services over the last 10 days, including the Chicago Sky who were hit hard with injuries. Some say she was just waiting for the 10 day dead period to expire so she could re-sign with the Fever and reunite with coach Stephanie White.
The WNBA veteran, McDonald, was drafted by the Atlanta Dream in 2021 as she was the third pick of the first round of the selection draft. She spent three years in the Peach State. She was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks before the 2024 season. The Sparks waived McDonald during training camp this season.
In other women's sports news, former WIldcats softball outfielder Dakota Kennedy has signed with the Arkansas Razorbacks. Arkansas announced the signing Wendesday morning on social media.
Kennedy is a two-time NFCA All-American who has been a starter since she foot on campus. She entered the portal at the end of the season which was thought to be a surprise to many. There was a published report that there was some discussion with Texas Tech in April through intermediaries, but nothing happened. Once she entered the portal, the Red Raiders, Texas and UCLA were also listed as potential suitors.
The outfield for Arizona is a lonely place right now. Center fielder Regan Shockey is the only starter remaining after the transfers of Kennedy and Kaiah Altmeyer. Altmeyer transferred to national champion Texas.
