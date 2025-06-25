Wildcats Softball Flips Roster As Several Players Transfer
The spring transfer portal has officially closed. The Arizona Wildcats did not escape unscathed. They lost three players to the portal, who have since signed on with other schools.
According to softball writer Kim Doss, right fielder Kaiah Altmeyer and catcher Emily Schepp have entered the portal and have made commitments elsewhere. Former Wildcats commit Kate Vance, who never appeared in a game for Arizona, hit the portal as well.
The major loss is Altmeyer, who will join the newly-crowned champion Texas Longhorns. This is Altmeyer's second look at th state of Texas as she was originally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies out of high school, but changed her mind after a coaching change.
The University of Texas athletic department announced the signing of Altmeyer on June 20.
Shortly there after, 24 hours to be exact, Schepp announced she will be joining former Arizona teammate Aissa Silva at rival Arizona State. Schepp is expected to play a big role for the Sun Devils in 2025.
Schepp will be in a good spot with the Sun Devils. She will reunite with Silva and former hitting coach Josh Blooomer, who was at Arizona her freshman year.
This was a position of need for Arizona State as they only had one catcher coming back.
Vance, meanwhile, announced her transfer to Utah State on one of her social media accounts.
The Wildcats will have two gaps in their outfield as left fielder Dakota Kennedy is also not coming back. The Wildcats had superb play in their outfield and they will have to replace two of the three positions with Altmeyer leaving for Texas.
Altmeyer was tremendous in the field. She also had the ability to get on base. She set the table forthe power hitters to drive her home.
Center fielder Regan Shockey will be the only outfielder to return in a starting capacity. Arizona's depth is probably not where it should be and recruiting did not provide many fruits. Further, the utility outfielder, Paige Dimler, graduated and his out of eligibility.
The Wildcats have two transfers coming in to audition for the outfield spots, but they do not have a track record to speak of.
Former Florida outfielder Layla Lamar visited the Wildcats earlier in the month. According to Softball America, Duke and South Carolina are battling Arizona for her services. Lamar is the daughter of Blue Devils head coach Marissa Young.
