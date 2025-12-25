What Arizona Football Wants for Christmas This Year

The Wildcats have an incredible season of growth and promise, and it seems like nothing would be better than a holiday bowl win under the tree to cap it

Arizona earned its bid to the 46th annual Holiday Bowl with a 9–3 record and a No. 17 College Football Playoff ranking, a significant achievement for a team that clawed its way into postseason contention through resilience and marked improvement. The Holiday Bowl, set for January 2 in San Diego, pits the Wildcats against the SMU Mustangs in a nationally televised game on FOX and is one of the final marquee matchups of the 2025 season.

One major reason the Wildcats want this Holiday Bowl win so badly is historical context. Arizona has only appeared in this bowl twice before, in 1998 and 2009, splitting those games with one victory and one loss. The 1998 win over Nebraska capped one of the best seasons in program history and remains a cherished memory for long-time fans. A Holiday Bowl victory this year would not just add another bowl trophy, it would connect the current team to a proud lineage and help elevate the Wildcats’ postseason legacy.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Dalton Johnson (43) celebrates with the Territorial Cup trophy after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils in the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It would also serve as a reward for tangible progress. This year’s squad has seen standout performances across the board, including dynamic leadership from quarterback Noah Fifita, who has emerged as one of the team’s most decorated players and a leader in the locker room. Winning in San Diego would cap a season of significant improvement and give players, coaches, and fans alike a memorable high note to carry into the offseason.

Because this bowl is played around the holidays, it carries unique emotional weight. A victory would give Arizona fans from Tucson to far-flung Wildcats alumni a moment of shared pride during a time traditionally reserved for family and celebration. Fans have already shown tremendous support by selling out the Wildcats’ ticket allotment in under 24 hours and planning travel and watch parties for the game.

From a competitive standpoint, a Holiday Bowl win also has measurable significance. It would mark one of the rare 10-win seasons in Arizona history and continue the program’s upward trajectory under head coach Brent Brennan.In a sport where momentum and postseason prestige matter for recruiting and national perception, a win against a strong SMU squad would send a powerful message to future Wildcats that Arizona is a destination for ambitious players and coaches.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan is doused with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ultimately, for Arizona football, winning the Holiday Bowl isn’t just a holiday wish. It’s a statement of accomplishment, a reward for dedication, and a gift to a passionate fanbase that has rallied behind the Wildcats through every late-season twist and turn of 2025.