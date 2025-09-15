Arizona Baseball is Going to Vegas

Going All In, For The Good of the Team 🎰💙



Oregon, Arizona, Vanderbilt, and UC Irvine are looking to hit the jackpot at Las Vegas Ballpark! ⚾️ Visit the link below or in our bio for more info on tickets, game schedule, hotel discounts, and more!



🔗: https://t.co/nYhc3HHSYO pic.twitter.com/Vv1KgFFSW7