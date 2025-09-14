Arizona Softball Star Receives Huge Award
Arizona softball star Devyn Netz recently received her Gold Glove award at an Arizona football game.
Netz was awarded the Rawlings Gold Glove Award back in May following her historic season. She was also named a second-team NFCA All-American for the first time in her career after this past season.
Also named the Big 12 Player of the Year and named to the Big 12 All-Defensive team, Netz recorded a perfect fielding percentage as a pitcher during the regular season. She had 29 total chances in the circle, not recording an error while also recording 25 assists to go along with four putouts across 31 total appearances.
In total across her time as a pitcher and first baseman this past season, Netz posted a 1.000 fielding percentage over 209 chances with 178 putouts and 31 assists.
The Wildcats have now had a player win the Rawlings Gold Glove Award for three straight seasons after Dakota Kennedy won the award two seasons ago and Allie Skaggs won the award three seasons ago.
Arizona has also had Chelsea Goodacre, who is a former All-American catcher with the Wildcats, win a gold glove award in the 2017 National Pro Fastpitch league. She was honored at the Major League Baseball Gold Glove Award Dinner that year after not committing an error across 211 total chances with 196 putouts and 16 assists across 40 games. She also threw out 65 percent of potential base-stealers from behind the plate, the best mark in the league that year.
Among her other accomplishments this past season, Netz was a USA Softball Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist. She made history, becoming the first Wildcat to throw a perfect game and hit a home run in the same game which came against BYU back on March 27. She also tied the program record for home runs in a single game with three home runs in the opening game of the season against Michigan State back in February.
Netz became Arizona’s eighth conference Player of the Year in program history this past season. She closed out her UA career holding the record for career saves with eight, posting an overall 56-29 record across her Arizona career with a 3.20 ERA.
Netz was most recently drafted to the AUSL Bandits in the AUSL College Draft.
