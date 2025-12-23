Arizona's Comeback Falls Just Short in Conference Opener

On Monday afternoon, the Arizona Wildcats women’s basketball team suffered a narrow 63–62 loss to the Utah Utes in their Big 12 Conference opener at McKale Center in Tucson, marking a competitive start to league play for both squads. Utah improved to 10–3 (1–0 Big 12), while Arizona fell to 9–3 (0–1 Big 12) in a heart-pounding game decided by less than a possession.

After trading early baskets in the first quarter, Arizona jumped out to a 19–15 lead thanks to a hot start on offense. However, Utah responded emphatically in the second quarter, outscoring the Wildcats 24–4 and building a 16-point halftime advantage that proved decisive despite Arizona’s second-half surge.

Key Performances & Stats

Oct 21, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Arizona head coach Becky Burke (left) and Mickayla Perdue (right) speaks to media during Big 12 Womenís Basketball Media Day at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images | Sophia Scheller-Imagn Images

Lani White (Utah) was the standout performer, leading all scorers with a career-high 26 points on efficient shooting including 11 made field goals and providing a steady scoring presence that kept the Utes ahead. Reese Ross added a valuable all-around effort with 10 points and a career-high 14 rebounds, anchoring Utah’s board presence.

For Arizona, Mickayla Perdue paced the Wildcats with 16 points, including a crucial late three-pointer that cut the Utes’ lead to one point in the final seconds. Noelani Cornfield recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 assists, while also contributing multiple turnovers forced and on-ball pressure. Tanyuel Welch added 11 points and 7 rebounds, and Daniah Trammell chipped in 12 points with defensive contributions.

Arizona’s shooting performance was mixed: the Wildcats shot 37.3 % from the field overall but connected on 57 % from three (4-for-7), showcasing strength from deep that kept them in striking distance. Utah finished with a 39.4 % field goal percentage, with a lower outside shot success rate (23.8 % from three). The Utes also won the rebound battle 45–31 and forced 15 turnovers — although Arizona responded with 11 forced turnovers of their own.

Game Flow & Clutch Moments

Utah’s second-quarter scoring burst of 24 points to Arizona’s 4 created the margin that Arizona battled to erase. In the second half, the Wildcats mounted a spirited comeback: outscoring the Utes 20–14 in the third quarter and 19–10 in the final period. After Perdue’s late three-pointer made it a one-point game, Utah had free throws to seal the victory with just over a second remaining on the clock, but Arizona was unable to capitalize.

Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Alaina Rice (25) hits her head on the court against Arizona Wildcats in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite the loss, Arizona’s resilience after a rough middle quarter showed promise as the Wildcats continue Big 12 play. Arizona will look to bounce back on the road as conference play heats up later this week.

As the season rolls on the test of conference play will continue to challenge a young Arizona team but as early as it may be a response is vital soon to remain in the running for the conference.

What do you think Arizona did right in its win over SDSU? Tell us by commenting on our Facebook page. Also, be sure to follow @NateMartTSports for updates on all things Arizona Wildcats.