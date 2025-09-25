Arizona Sees News on Upcoming Game Against ISU
Arizona wanted to get back on the right track after an underwhelming first season under Brent Brennan where the team finished 4-8 and missed a bowl game despite preseason high expectations.
Well, after changes were made to the coaching staff and the roster, Brennan seems to have the Wildcats moving in the right direction with the team starting the year with 3-straight impressive wins over Hawaii, Weber State and Kansas State.
On the offensive side of the ball, Brennan brought in coordinator Seth Doege to fix the issues from a season ago where the team averaged 21.8 PPG . However, if you take a deeper dive into the offense, the unit struggled to crack 20-plus points if you take out the New Mexico game where the WIldcats dropped 61 points on the Lobos.
When you take that game out of the equation, Arizona averaged 18.2 PPG putting the unit near the bottom of the conference.
So far in three games, Arizona is averaging 37 PPG which places the Wildcats at No. 37 nationally.
Meanwhile on the defensive side of the ball, Brennan promoted Danny Gonzales to defensive coordinator where he has mixed up the scheme and has brought a new aggression to his unit.
In three games, the Wildcats have held opponents to 8.7 PPG, which places them at No. 10 nationally. Arizona has only allowed two touchdowns all season with both coming against Kansas State in the last game.
Now, Arizona gets ready for a game against No. 14 Iowa State following the bye-week with a Saturday night 4 p.m. (MST) kickoff time on ESPN.
The game at Iowa State will feature a white out for the Cyclones with them wearing their all white uniforms. Meanwhile, Arizona will go with its all red look to contrast with the theme of the games.
Arizona since joining the Big 12 has played in tough environments with games against Kansas State, BYU, Utah and now will be on the road in Ames against the Cyclones.
The last time the Wildcats played against ISU dates back to 1968 when Arizona went into Ames and walked away with a 21-12 victory over Iowa State.
That season, Arizona would go on to finish the regular season with an impressive 8-2 record under Darrell Mudra before falling to Auburn in the Sun Bowl.
