Arizona Loses 4-Star Running Back Signee From 2026 Class

Following the Early National Signing Period at the start of December, most college football programs’ 2026 classes were, for the most part, set in stone. Arizona and head coach Brent Brennan likely thought the same after signing all 21 of their commits during the early period.

However, on Friday, the Wildcats received bad news when a four-star running back and one of the program’s highest-rated signees was released from his signing, dealing a massive blow to Arizona’s 2026 class.

Four-Star Arizona Running Back Signee Released From Signing

On Jan. 17, Brandon Smith, a four-star Arizona running back signee from Central East High School in Fresno, California, announced on X that he had been released from his signing with the Wildcats.

I’d like to announce that I have been released from my signing. I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they’ve presented me with, forever will be grateful. My recruitment is 100% open. God’s plan! @_CEBengalFball @BrandonHuffman @GregBiggins @adamgorney — Brandon Smith 4⭐️ATH (@brandonsmith026) January 18, 2026

"I’d like to announce that I have been released from my signing," Smith wrote. "I’m very thankful for the opportunity that they’ve presented me with, forever will be grateful. My recruitment is 100% open. God’s plan!"

It’s a significant loss for Arizona as Smith was one of the Wildcats’ highest-rated signees. Rivals’ industry rankings list him as the No. 390 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 25 running back, and the No. 37 prospect from California.

Smith had initially committed to the Wildcats in June, choosing Arizona over Cal. With his departure, Brennan and his staff have lost their only high school running back signee in the 2026 cycle, a position they were looking to upgrade.

While Smith wrote in his announcement that his recruitment is 100% open, Rivals’ Adam Gorney believes he may already have a new school in mind.

According to Gorney, Oregon has emerged as an early favorite to land Smith, and the Ducks could secure the four-star running back's commitment in the very near future.

"Sources say Oregon is looking strong to land the former Fresno (Calif.) Central East standout who originally committed to Arizona over Cal in June," Gorney wrote. "The Ducks have made this one interesting and it’s possible a new commitment could be coming in the next few days unless there’s a change of plans."

Before the release of Smith’s signing, Arizona had five four-star commits in its 2026 class. Now that Smith has left the program, 247Sports ranks the Wildcats’ high school class No. 42 nationally and No. 8 in the Big 12.

Losing Smith is a tough blow for Brennan and company, and based on Gorney’s report, it sounds like he could be signing with a former Pac-12 rival.

