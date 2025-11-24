Arizona vs Baylor: Offensive Grades Revealed
Arizona started slow, but a big second half on the ground led the Wildcats to an emphatic 41-17 victory over Baylor on senior day.
Brent Brennan's squad improved to 8-3 on the year and played possibly its most complete game of the season, despite some special teams miscues.
Defense turned into offense that allowed the Wildcats to score and pull away in the second half. Arizona outscored the Bears 27-0 over the final 30 minutes and ran the ball behind an offensive line that got significant push all day long.
Noah Fifita also had a solid day, despite lacking the statistical prowess to back it up. He completed 14-of-25 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown with one interception. Offensive coordinator Seth Doege was able to establish a balanced approach by picking up chunks in the air with Fifita and thriving on the ground with a powerful duo, despite missing Tristan Bounds up front.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wildcats' offensive line highlighted the explosive performance from the offense on Saturday. Here are the five highest-graded offensive performers from the blowout win over Baylor.
5) RT Matthew Lado
Lado filled in for Ty Buchanan at left tackle against Kansas, and this time stepped in for Bounds on the right side and continued to play well. Lado allowed one pressure on 27 dropbacks against the Bears and was a boost in the run game.
Arizona ran off Lado on the edge several times, and he excelled at getting to the second level and clearing space for Ismail Mahdi and Kedrick Reescano, both of whom combined for 139 rushing yards on the day.
According to PFF, Lado had an overall grade of 66.0, with a run blocking grade of 70.0 and a pass blocking grade of 47.6.
4) C Ka'ena Decambra
Decambra continued to be a force from his center position in the run game, clearing holes for Mahdi up the middle. The Wildcats had eight runs of 10 yards or more. Decambra succeeded in a good mix of gap and zone run schemes and had a fine day in pass protection.
The senior snapper allowed one pressure in the game and kept Fifita clean. Decambra has been a dominant run blocker this season, but this was one of his better games in drop protection.
According to PFF, Decambra had an overall grade of 67.7, with a pass blocking grade of 73.9 and a run blocking grade of 64.1.
3) LG Chubba Maae
Sticking with the theme up front, Maae had a nice day up front on the left side working double teams with Decambra. The offensive line created massive rushing lanes for the offense all game long, and the guards were a big reason why.
In his final game in Tucson, Maae was used as a puller to kick out ends and also as a double-teamer in protection. He allowed only pressure as well, but didn't let Fifita hit the deck. This might be the best collective game from the Arizona offensive line this season against a weak Baylor front.
According to PFF, Maae had an overall record of 67.9, with a pass blocking grade of 69.4 and a run blocking grade of 67.1.
2) RG Alexander Doost
Doost was the other guard who had success on Saturday for the Wildcats. Like the rest of the offensive line, Doost punished the Baylor front seven on the ground.
Doost also didn't allow any pressures on 16 dropbacks. He didn't play the entire game, but he was effective in his use as a puller and searching for an assignment against more limited pass rush attempts.
According to PFF, Doost had an overall grade of 75.5, with a run blocking grade of 78.0 and a pass blocking grade of 66.7.
1) WR Kris Hutson
Finally, the one skill player on this list just so happens to top it. The sixth-year senior in his first and only season with the Wildcats had a career day on senior day.
Hutson matched a career-high with nine catches and set a career-high with 133 yards receiving and a short touchdown catch. Hutson was once again Fifita's go-to target, receiving 14 targets on the day, 10 more than the next closest receiver.
According to PFF, Hutson had an overall grade of 86.1, his highest grade of the season. He also had a receiving grade of 87.5 and a run blocking grade of 60.6.
