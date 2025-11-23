Inside The Wildcats

Takeaways From Arizona's Dominant Win Over Baylor

A big second half carried the Wildcats to their eight win of the season in Arizona's home finale.

Logan Brown

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
In this story:

Arizona wasn't messing around against Baylor, taking home a resounding 41-17 victory over the Bears on senior day.

The game was close in the first half, but Arizona's senior stepped up in a big way to close out the home slate in style at the newly renamed Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Wildcats rattled off 27 unanswered points in the second half to cruise to win No. 8 on the year. It was the fourth win in a row for Brent Brennan's team as the Wildcats have gotten hot down the stretch.

Arizona's 28 seniors made a big impact, moving the ball down the field on offense and forcing three turnovers defensively. The seniors finished their final season as Wildcats 6-1 in Tucson, the lone loss coming in double-overtime to No. 11 BYU.

Danny Gonzales had his defense ready for its biggest test against an explosive Sawyer Robertson-led Baylor offense. After a tough start, virtually nothing came from a unit that entered as the nation's No. 2 passing offense and averaged 31.9 points per game.

Now, the Wildcats can look forward to a Friday night rivalry fight at Arizona State in search of win No. 9. Here are a few takeaways from Arizona's home finale.

Arizona's Pass Defense Rose To The Occasion

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Dominic Hanger (36) celebrates during the fourth quarter of the game of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

The big question entering this game was how Arizona's stout pass defense would fare against Robertson's big arm and athletic receivers in tight end Michael Trigg and wideout Josh Cameron.

To start the game, it looked like a potential track meet. Baylor finished the day with 343 total yards, but that is not indicative of how this game went.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Treydan Stukes (2) intercepts the ball in the end zone during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Baylor ran 24 plays for 150 yards and put the ball in the end zone on its first two drives of the game. After that, the Bears ran 54 plays for 178 total yards, which is about 3.2 yards per play.

Treydan Stukes snagged his third interception of the season in the end zone in his final game in Tucson. That was the first of three second-half takeaways, which allowed Arizona to pull away quickly.

“Storybook ending, if you will," Stukes said of the play. "Any way I can help the team is good for everyone.”

On Arizona's next defensive snap, linebacker Taye Brown popped the ball loose from Baylor running back Bryson Washington, which turned into a quick touchdown for Arizona on the other end.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) attempts to take the ball out of the hands of the Baylor Bears during the fourth quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's defense suffocated the Bears from there. The Wildcats forced a turnover on downs on four plays on the ensuing possession. Then, linebacker Jabari Mann scored a 34-yard pick-six to put the game into blowout territory. The Wildcats forced one more turnover on downs, and then the Bears possessed the ball until the end of the game.

Robertson threw for just 162 yards, his second-lowest total in a game this season. Arizona's defense had four pass breakups and contended with Baylor's physical receivers in man coverage. The coverage was tight enough that the Wildcats managed three sacks as well.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan celebrates an interception with linebacker Jabari Mann (11) against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Safeties Dalton Johnson and Genesis Smith also stuffed the box score. Johnson made a team-high 18 tackles, while Smith finished with 16 tackles and a forced fumble.

Run Defense Was A Different Story

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Riley Wilson (16) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

One area the Wildcats had a tough time defending was the rushing attack for the Bears, which hasn't been great this season.

The Bears average 144.2 rushing yards per game, 13th in the Big 12. On Saturday, Baylor ran for 181 yards. Washington, Baylor's leading rusher, tallied 51 yards on the day. Caden Knighten, however, paced the backfield with 17 carries for 100 yards.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Knighten had two big bursts, but mainly churned out four or five yards per carry to keep Baylor in manageable distance.

Given the score, it wasn't a huge deal, and this could be seen as nitpicking. However, the Wildcats are about to go on the road to face a Sun Devils team averaging 181.8 rushing yards per game, and even more aggressive on the ground without quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Deshawn McKnight (0) celebrates during the first quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Otherwise, the Arizona defense was fantastic. But if the Wildcats want to bring home the Territorial Cup next week, that is something that should be addressed during the short week.

Wildcats' Run Game Sealed The Deal

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) celebrates a touchdown made during the first quarter of the game against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Arizona's run game was powerful as well. Even though running back Quincy Craig was absent for the game, the Wildcats had more than enough from their backfield to ice the game down the stretch.

The Wildcats ran for 172 yards and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. Kedrick Reescano took 13 carries for 46 yards and scored a hat trick of touchdowns. Ismail Mahdi had 14 carries for 93 yards and also scored one touchdown.

Mahdi had a 28-yard touchdown run following the forced fumble by Brown. Despite the offensive line being banged up and missing players like right tackle Tristan Bounds, Arizona had a ton of push up front.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) tackles Arizona Wildcats defensive back Johno Price (21) during the fourth quarter of the game at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

“Those guys are truly unbelievable," Mahdi said about the offensive line. "They’re warriors. They grind out every day. They all love each other, they all believe in each other. One man goes down, another one comes right up.”

With the score in hand, Arizona still ran the ball for 120 yards in the second half. It was an impressive showing of strength and willpower on behalf of the offensive line, creating massive rushing lanes for Mahdi and Reescano. Noah Fifita also carried the ball for 30 yards in the win.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats running back Kedrick Reescano (3) scores a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the second half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Balance has been something Arizona's offense has been searching for, and this was the best it could ask for.

What did you think of Arizona's emphatic win over Baylor? To let us know, follow us on our X account by clicking on the link.

Published
Logan Brown
LOGAN BROWN

Logan Brown is an alumnus of the prestigious Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He currently works as a General College Sports Reporter On SI. Logan has an extensive background in writing and has contributed to Cronkite Sports, PHNX Sports, and Motion Graphics.