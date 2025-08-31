Arizona vs. Hawaii Live Game Thread
Tucson, Ariz. -- Arizona is set to host Hawaii in its season opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
Coming off a down season last year, the Wildcats will be looking to bounce back in the second year of the Brent Brennan era in Tucson.
Hawaii will be playing its second game of the season after beating Stanford 23-20 last week on a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The big development out of that game for the Rainbow Warriors was QB Micah Alejado appearing to get his foot rolled over. He was able to finish the game and is expected to be good to go for Saturday night against the Wildcats.
"This is a great opportunity," Brennan said to the media earlier this week. "It's going to be a great night here at Arizona Stadium. I'm excited for our fans (and) for the students to show up. I think (one) important thing that the city of Tucson, our University, our alumni and fans need to know is that we can't do it without you."
Both Arizona and Hawaii will be honoring legendary coach Dick Tomey as it's the first time the two programs have played since he passed away in 2019.
Saturday's game is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on TNT.
START OF THE FIRST QUARTER
- Hawaii: Arizona’s defense forces a three-and-out to open the game. Jeremiah Patterson runs the punt back 43 yards into Hawaii territory.
- SCORING UPDATE NO. 1: Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano runs it in for a 13-yard rushing touchdown. The Wildcats with an early 7-0 lead.
- Drive Summary: (4 plays, 47 yards, TOP: 1:21)