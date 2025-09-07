Arizona vs. Weber State Live Game Thread
Tucson, Ariz. -- Arizona is set to host Weber State in its second game of the season Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.
It was an impressive performance by the run game and defense last week for the Wildcats. The defense forced five turnovers and the offense ran for four touchdowns, including one from each of Kedrick Reescano, Ismail Mahdi and Quincy Craig.
Weber State lost 45-10 in its season opener against James Madison. They allowed JMU to run for over 300 yards and over seven yards per carry, an area Arizona will look to exploit Saturday night.
Over the past decade, Arizona has hosted a FCS school every year but one in the COVID shortened 2020 season. In that span, they have won all of them except for the 2021 game against Northern Arizona when the Wildcats lost their 15th game in a row in the middle of a 20-game losing streak.
Arizona DL Malachi Bailey transferred to Arizona this past year from an FCS school at Alcorn State.
"That's what you want," Bailey said on what it means for an FCS school to face an FBS school. "That's everything you can ask for to showcase your talent on a big stage. Kudos to all the FCS guys who do it, who put in work every day and every week just like we do. They prepare just like how we do."
The game was scheduled for 7:00 p.m., but is currently in a lightning delay. The game can be watched on ESPN+.
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.