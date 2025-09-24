Arizona Wildcats Commit Oscar Rios Off to Scorching Start
The Arizona Wildcats excel at recruiting, especially when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class. They have successfully attracted over 20 prospects, surpassing many other programs. While they are currently in the evaluation phase for most of these players, they remain in a strong position. Not only have they secured commitments from numerous recruits, but they have also managed to retain the majority without losing many prospects during this recruiting cycle.
Multiple individual commits are very eye-catching for the Arizona Wildcats in the 2026 recruiting class as multiple of them played a huge factor for many different reasons, but only some have played a factor in all categories, including their main commit in the class that I have been able to continue on about.
That prospect is one of the biggest deals in the class of 2026, as they were able to steal him away from another program that was recruiting him very heavily, and that prospect is their quarterback commit Oscar Rios.
Arizona Commit Oscar Rios is Off to a Brilliant Start
Rios is now focused on his high school season, which is off to an amazing start. Rios plays high school football with the Downey Vikings. The Vikings are the 28th-best team in the state, according to MaxPreps.
The talented quarterback has helped lead his team to four wins thus far and continues to put his team in a great position to go win football games, as they have only lost one game, and that game was a blowout loss. However, the last came to a very talented team inside the state of California as this came to the number eight-ranked team in the nation.
According to MaxPreps, the talented prospect has 11 touchdowns in the season thus far with only three interceptions.
He is also averaging 214 yards per game. This is very intriguing, especially if you're a college coach who is looking at this and looking at the possibility of starting him very early on in his career, which is the reason why he played the recruiting game with the Arizona Wildcats, despite being a UCLA Bruins lean for a very long time, and eventually committed to the Wildcats.
The Wildcats commit will hope to finish his high school career very strong, as they have won some close games and won some big ones, and they have the chance to make a very big run in the playoffs this season.
