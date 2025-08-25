Did Arizona Commit Oscar Rios Win His Season Debut?
The Arizona Wildcats have landed many different commits in the 2026 class that are among the best in the high school scene.
They are playing players from all over the country, including players that are out west as well, similar to their location, as they have landed players inside the state of Arizona, as well as players inside the state of California.
In fact, California's argued with the main state that they decide to recruit from as they like to pull a lot of California prospects away from their state, and put them into the state of Arizona to come play with the wildcat, which has been a successful routine for this program who has been looking to get back on t when it comes to recruiting after a little bit of a hiccup.
Luckily for them in their program, they are off to a great start when it comes to the 2026 recruiting class, as they even landed a prospect that was never expected to go to Arizona publicly, as he was expected to stay inside the state of California and go to the UCLA Bruins.
The player being discussed is Oscar Rios, who is a very talented quarterback from the state of California in the 2026 recruiting class. Rios currently plays high school football for the Downey Vikings inside the state of California and was set to begin his season this last Friday, and indeed he did.
The season got off to a great start as they got off on the right foot by winning this game and continuing their success that they had from the last season as they look to be another successful program once again and getting off to a right start is a great beginning for this team as they will be led through many different battles by Oscar Rios, and due to his ability to be able to make plays they will be in great shape even when they arguably shouldn't be.
Rios and his program defeated Notre Dame from Sandy Oaks as the Notre Dame (Knights) fell short by only three points, as the Downey Vikings did everything they could to walk away with the victory. Thanks to players like Rios, they were able to pull in this win in a thrilling fashion as they now turned their sights on Orange Vista High School.
