2025 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Updated matchups, schedule, game times
The Sweet 16 is set for the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
And for the third time in four seasons, Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are one of the final 16 teams standing. No. 4 seed Arizona beat Oregon 87-83 on Sunday night to advance to the East Region round of 16 vs. No. 1 Duke.
After playing the late game on Sunday night, most people expected Arizona to be slotted for a Friday matchup vs. the Blue Devils in Newark, New Jersey. Instead, the Wildcats will have a quick turnaround — and a really long flight — to the East Coast.
Big 12 gets four teams in Sweet 16
Arizona was one of four Big 12 teams to advance to the Sweet 16. Houston, Texas Tech and BYU are the others.
Those four finished at the top of the conference and have been among the best teams in college basketball over the past two months. BYU's 91-89 win over No. 3 seed Wisconsin was the only upset.
Houston, the No. 1 seed in the Midwest, will face No. 4 Purdue on Friday in Indianapolis. Texas Tech, the No. 3 seed in the West, will face No. 10 Arkansas on Thursday in San Francisco. BYU, the No. 6 seed in the East, will face No. 2 Alabama on Thursday in Newark.
Sweet 16 schedule, game times
Here's the complete Sweet 16 schedule, with game times and TV channels:
Thursday, March 27
(All game times PT/MST)
East Region (Newark, NJ)
- (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama, 4:09 p.m. | CBS
- (4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke, 6:39 p.m. | CBS
West Region (San Francisco)
- (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida, 4:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
- (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech, 7:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV
Friday, March 28
South Region (Atlanta)
- (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State, 4:09 p.m. | CBS
- (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn, 6:39 p.m. | CBS
Midwest Region (Indianapolis)
- (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee, 4:39 p.m. | TBS/truTV
- (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston, 7:09 p.m. | TBS/truTV