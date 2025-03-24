Caleb Love leads Arizona into NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with 'sensational' performance
SEATTLE — Every time Oregon got close, Caleb Love had an answer.
Arizona's fifth-year senior leader played arguably the best game of his college career on Sunday night, leading the Wildcats to a thrilling 87-83 victory over Oregon in the second round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The numbers were impressive — 29 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 5-of-7 from downtown — but it was the big moments that defined Love's performance. He scored 12 points in the final 5:41 of the game, shooting 3-of-3 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line.
Love's most impressive stretch came on a personal 8-0 run over a two-minute stretch that stemmed Oregon's momentum and kept Arizona in front. His 3-pointer with 2:01 left gave Arizona an 80-73 lead and was arguably the biggest shot of the game.
"Caleb was sensational," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said after the game. "We've had a lot of conversations, and Caleb has so much potential and he's so good already. What's cool is how much better he can get. And his approach (Sunday), just staying steady and staying unemotional. I think there was a couple ball-handling errors I probably would have taken back. But I'm picky."
"I was just really proud of how he came out and played in that moment. It just says so much to me about his development as a player and a person, and he was obviously the best player on the floor today, and he was able to carry us to victory. So thanks to C-Love for that."
Arizona's win sets up a rematch with Duke on Thursday in the Sweet 16 in Newark, New Jersey. The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:39 p.m. PT/MST on CBS. Duke, the No. 1 seed in the East Region, is favored by 8.5 points. The Blue Devils beat Arizona 69-55 way back on Nov. 22.
Here's what Love had to say after game:
Love on how satisfying it is to advance to the Sweet 16
"Super satisfying," Love said. "Just knowing that this group, what we went through, the adversity, it's built us for these moments. Us going down early, we never panicked, we never altered anything. I just think we were so poised throughout that whole game, and nobody was worried about anything but finishing out the game and winning the game."
"So I give credit to my teammates, my coaches. They had a great game plan coming into the game and it was shaky early, but that's what these games are about. You're going to face adversity but how do you bounce back. And like coach said, we've got a "So what, now what?" mentality and that's what came out tonight."
Love on Arizona's rematch with Duke
"It's a big matchup because it's the next game," Love said. "It's the only game that matters. Obviously, our mind was focused on Oregon and we got it done and now we're going to get in the film room and lock in on Duke and what they do. Obviously, they're a great team, they're well coached, and we'll be ready for 'em when the time comes."
Love on staying calm in big moments
"It plays a big part. I give credit to my mom for instilling that in me early as a child. And just trusting in God and keeping my faith in him that's what keeps me steady and poised. In every situation, knowing that whatever outcome it is, he's going to have me covered."
"And so I give all my credit to God, and my relationship with him has grown over the course of my college career. And I'll be honest and say it's been up-and-down, but I'll say this past year I've really grown with my faith in him."