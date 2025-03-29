After botched flagrant foul, Arizona-Duke officials don't advance to Elite 8
How bad was the officiating in Duke's 100-93 victory over Arizona in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament?
Bad enough that not a single one of the three officials has been selected to call an Elite Eight game this weekend.
Officials in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament are evaluated after each round and advance to the next round based on their scores. The scores for Lee Cassell, Michael Greenstein and Keith Kimbell did not meet the bar, and all three are done for the tournament.
Here are the officials who advanced to the Elite Eight:
Jeffrey Anderson
Steven Anderson
Roger Ayers Jr
James Breeding
Don Daily
AJ Desai
Courtney Green
Ron Groover
Michael Irving
Gregory Nixon
Terry Oglesby
Doug Sirmons
It's surprising not to see Kipp Kissinger on that list. He has consistently been one of the best officials in college basketball. But college basketball fans are no doubt relieved that Cassell, Greenstein and Kimbell are no longer involved.
The Arizona-Duke game featured 46 fouls — 24 on Arizona and 22 on Duke — and 50 free throws. There was no consistency in the calls, with multiple obvious fouls being ignored, while soft, touch fouls were whistled.
And the rules weren't consistently applied. A flagrant 1 foul was called on Arizona when Jaden Bradley pulled Duke's Kom Knueppel to the floor in a "hook-and-hold" play. Just minutes later, Duke's Patrck Ngongba II clearly pulled Arizona's Henri Veesaar to the ground, and should have been assessed a flagrant 1 foul. After reviewing the play, the officials left it as a common foul.
The non-call left fans and media members baffled.
Here's the Elite Eight schedule for the NCAA men's basketball tournament:
Saturday, March 29
No. 1 Florida vs. No. 3 Texas Tech, 3:09 p.m. PT/MST - TBS/truTV
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Alabama, 5:49 p.m. PT/MST - TBS/truTV
Sunday, March 30
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 2 Tennessee, 11:20 a.m. PT/MST - CBS
No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 2 Michigan State, 2:05 p.m. PT/MST - CBS