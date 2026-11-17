After missing the first four games of the 2026-27 season, RJ Godfrey is on the verge of making his Arizona Wildcats debut on Wednesday night against the UConn Huskies.

Godfrey was granted a preliminary injunction in Pima County on Tuesday in his lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, who have agreed to certify the 6'7 forward as eligible right away.

Judge Jeffrey Bergin ruled that bylaw 12.6 in the NCAA manual does not prevent Godfrey from being eligible, a discrepancy that has resulted in many other student-athletes winning legal battles and gaining eligibility around the country.

A judge has granted RJ Godfrey a preliminary injunction. Arizona has agreed to certify him. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) November 17, 2026

A major win for Arizona

Godfrey was the only one out of 22 'five-in-five' players in the Big 12 who was not eligible, as noted by his attorneys Ryan Downton and Ali Farhang on Thursday.

Players like Tamin Lipsey (Iowa State), Jaxon Kohler (BYU) and a trio at Texas Tech in Darrion Williams, Donovan Atwell, and Ja'Michael Stillwell have all played this season, while Arizona battled through a tough loss to UCLA and a hard-fought win over Auburn without one of the team's biggest transfer portal additions.

Nov 10, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives to the basket against the Southern Jaguars at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Godfrey was caught in the Georgia lawsuit that was granted a stay request months ago, and that did not schedule a hearing until mid-January, which led to 16 players withdrawing and pursuing eligibility elsewhere.

Gonzaga forward Chauncey Wiggins was the first to get eligible when a judge in Spokane County granted him a TRO last Thursday, clearing him to make his season debut for the Zags against LSU.

Now Godfrey is clear after taking a different route - suing the Arizona Board of Regents to request they certify him as eligible. It's unclear what - if anything - the NCAA can do to try to prevent Godfrey from playing, since they do not have the specific ability to appeal a lawsuit they are not involved in.

Will he play on Wednesday?

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The million dollar question for Arizona fans is if Godfrey will be turned around quick enough to debut for the Wildcats on Wednesday night against UConn. The NCAA is certainly going to try and prevent Godfrey from playing, and could do so by issuing a suspension for his participating in an All-Star game during the Final Four - as well as his signing with an agent.

Godfrey says he has paid back advanced compensation for training that happened before he learned he had a chance for a fifth year of eligibility, and if the NCAA does attempt to levy a suspension it's possible Godfrey missing the Lithuania exhibition games, the team's three regular exhibition games at home, and the first four games of the regular season would be enough of a punishment for him to start playing as soon as Wednesday.

Godfrey averaged 12 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists as a senior last year at Clemson, and his toughness, physicality, and finishing around the rim make him a near perfect fit at power forward in coach Lloyd's system, where he'll slot in next to Mo Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov in the starting lineup.

Arizona and UConn will tip at 7:00 PM MST on Wednesday, Nov. 18, with or without Godfrey. The game is set to be broadcast on FS1.