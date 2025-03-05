Arizona coach has great response to not starting his son on Senior Night
Most college basketball coaches start their seniors on Senior Night. Even if it's a huge game.
Look no further than Gonzaga. Mark Few, Tommy Lloyd's coaching mentor, started his son, Joe, against nationally-ranked Saint Mary's on Senior Night last week. A walk-on who barely plays, Joe Few played the first 2:11 of the game.
Lloyd, Arizona's fourth-year head coach, was in a similar situation on Tuesday night vs. rival Arizona State. With six seniors on the roster — including his son, Liam — Lloyd had a decision to make. But he said his players made it for him.
"I obviously thought about it," Lloyd said after the game when he was asked about starting all of his seniors. "And you know what those dudes said? No, no, no, no, no, no. Those dudes told me 'you ain't doing that to us coach. This is about our team and our program. You're not putting us in that position, because the most important thing is we win that game."
Arizona beat Arizona State 113-100 on Senior Night, and it stands to reason they could have lost the game by falling in an early hole with walk-ons on the court. That's what happened to Gonzaga in its Senior Night loss to Saint Mary's. They fell behind 11-0 and never led in a 74-67 loss.
"Grant (Weitman) said 'I started last year. I'm never starting again.' Big Will (Menaugh) said 'Coach if you start me I'll be pissed.' Champ (Luke Champion) was fine either way, and Liam said 'Hell no.' So it wasn't a hard decision," Lloyd said. "And when you have kids like that in your program, it says something. Because not one of those guys is about themselves."
Lloyd on his son: 'He was on his own journey'
Lloyd's son, Liam, is a fifth-year senior. He played his first four seasons at Grand Canyon and Northern Arizona, before transferring to play for his dad this season. And Lloyd is grateful for how it all worked out.
"Liam's a great kid. And obviously we have a great relationship. But we approached this year like we never thought it would happen, because we never wanted it to happen," Lloyd said. "And I'm not saying that in a bad way. But Liam's very independent. He was on his own journey. He doesn't need his dad."
Lloyd went on to reflect on being a grandfather — Liam and his fiancee, Halle, have an 8-month-old son, Luka — and what it means to be surrounded by his family in Tucson.
"Things happened in his life, obviously. You see me holding Luka, which is awesome," Lloyd said. "It's like literally been the best thing that's happened to our family. Even better than coming to Arizona. Which it's probably a close second."
"My parents recently bought a house down here, so they're here more. My wife's family bought a house down here. They're here more. We're Tucsonans. And you never know if your family's going to be around every day, and I'm sure all you guys have experienced that."
"When I was 18 — I have awesome parents, blue collar as can be and work their asses off — I just remember when I went to college, I drove myself to college. And they basically told me coming back home's not an option. And it was a great home. But you're on your own journey. And so when Liam left home, Chanelle and I don't know if we're ever gonna be in his day-to-day life ever again. So to have him here has been really cool."