Don't let Saturday's college basketball action distract you from the fact that we also have some great college basketball games to watch and bet on.

One of the games is a Big Ten vs. Big East showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Villanova Wildcats. The defending national champions, Michigan, are 3-1 on the season after losing to UConn in a championship rematch. Since that loss, they've rebounded with wins against Marquette and William & Mary.

Meanwhile, it's been a rough start to the season for Villanova. The Wildcats lost a close 74-72 decision to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their opening game, and then, after ripping off three straight games to mid-major opponents, they lost an embarrassing 81-61 result to Pittsburgh.

They can wipe out that loss with an upset win against Michigan today. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Michigan vs. Villanova Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Michigan -3.5 (-102)

Villanova +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Michigan -152

Villanova +128

Total

OVER 159.5 (-115)

UNDER 159.5 (-105)

Michigan vs. Villanova How to Watch

Date: Saturday, November 21

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Michigan record: 3-1

Villanova record: 3-2

Michigan vs. Villanova Key Player to Watch

J.P. Estrella, F - Michigan Wolverines

It's becoming clear that J.P. Estrella, the forward transfer from Tennessee, will play a big role in Michigan's success this season. The 6'11" senior is averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists while shooting 68.4% from the field.

Michigan vs. Villanova Prediction and Best Bet

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to bet on the total and take the UNDER. Michigan's offensive numbers have been surprisingly mediocre to begin the season, ranking outside the top 100 in effective field goal percentage.

Both teams have better defensive numbers than offensive numbers so far in 2026. The two teams rank 65th and 69th in defensive efficiency, and the Wolverines come in at 44th in opponent floor percentage, which measures the percentage of an opponent's possessions that result in at least one point being scored.

Let's bet the UNDER in this game.

Pick: UNDER 159.5 (-105) via FanDuel

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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