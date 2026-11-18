Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats have already played high profile non-conference opponents in the Big Ten (UCLA) and the SEC (Auburn), so it's only fitting they add a Big East squad in the third week of the season.

Arizona will host the UConn Huskies on Wednesday evening, a battle between two programs that went to the Final Four last year - with UConn falling to Michigan in the national championship game in what was the program's third appearance in the title game over the past four years. It's also a chance at revenge for UConn, who got beat by Arizona in Storrs last year, 71-67, in the program's only non-conference loss of the season.

The Wildcats are 3-1 on the year, with a tough loss to UCLA in the season opener as well as a hard fought road win over Auburn last Friday. Now they draw the No. 4 ranked team in the country, but could have major reinforcements joining them at the McKale Center.

RJ Godfrey debut?

Mar 13, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) goes to the basket defended by Duke Blue Devils forward Maliq Brown (6) during the second half at Spectrum Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona played its first four games this season without Clemson transfer forward RJ Godfrey, who was still battling for a fifth year of eligibility after his lawsuit in Georgia was stayed by the Georgia Court of Appeals, at the request of the NCAA.

But Godfrey finally found a path to eligibility, filing a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents in Pima County, requesting an injunction to require the AROB to certify him as eligible. The unique plan worked, with Godfrey getting his injunction and the AROB confirming they will certify him.

As of now the plan is for Godfrey to play on Wednesday against the Huskies, provided there isn't a hold-up in the certification process or a hail mary play by the NCAA that delays his debut.

If he does make his season debut, it could not be coming at a better time for the Wildcats - who have struggled on the interior with Ivan Kharchenkov sliding up to play the four, rather than playing his preferred position at small forward.

Godfrey's rugged physicality, nose for the basketball, and efficient interior scoring make him a perfect fit at power forward in coach Lloyd's system, and he'd take tons of pressure off Mo Krivas and Kharchenkov against a strong UConn frontcourt that includes Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines and Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay.

Below is a look at how to watch, stream, and listen to Arizona as they host UConn on Wednesday night at McKale:

How to watch Arizona vs. UConn basketball: TV channel, live stream and tipoff time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 18

Game time: 7:00 PM MST

Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)

How to listen: Wildcats Radio 1290 AM

How to watch: FS1