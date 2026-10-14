Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov snubbed in Andy Katz's top sophomores ranking
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All four of last year's Final Four teams - Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, and UConn - had a freshman who played a critical role during the regular season and NCAA Tournament, who opted to return to their school as a sophomore.
Three of those players - Braylon Mullins at UConn, David Mirkovic at Illinois, and Trey McKenney at Michigan - are the top three names on Andy Katz's recent ranking of the top sophomores in the country.
The other, Ivan Kharchenkov, inexplicably didn't make it onto the list at all, instead replaced by players like Dame Sarr (Duke), Matt Able (North Carolina), and Nigel James Jr. (Marquette).
Why Ivan Kharchenkov deserved a spot
If Kharchenkov were far inferior statistically to McKenney, Mullins, and Mirkovic, the snub might be more reasonable. But comparing these four players from last season, Kharchenkov finished first in steals, second in rebounds, assists, and minutes, and third in points and blocks - and it's become very clear he is leveling up entering his second season.
The 6'7 German is one of two key returners for Tommy Lloyd, alongside center Mo Krivas, and the duo looked every bit like a pair of All-Big 12 stars on Tuesday in Arizona's 93-69 exhibition win over San Francisco.
Kharchenkov had 18 points on 7-14 shooting against the Dons, along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in nearly 27 minutes. He attacked the rim relentlessly all game long, was very active defensively, and drilled one of his two three-point attempts while finishing just behind Krivas (20) in points scored.
Kharchenkov led all scorers in Arizona's Red-Blue showcase and was the best player on the floor throughout the team's foreign tour in Lithuania as well, and alongside Krivas and freshman Caleb Holt, he is expected to shoulder a heavy load offensively in his second season.
Big 12 sophomores shut out of Katz's rankings
Not only was Kharchenkov outside the top ten, but there wasn't a single sophomore in the Big 12 included on Katz's list - with three players coming from the Big East, two from the Big Ten, and five from the ACC.
Kayden Mingo (Baylor) and Killyan Toure (Iowa State) are notable omissions, while a case can be made for Kansas big man Paul Mbiya and TCU guard Gavin Sykes as well.
Kharchenkov will have another chance to prove the doubters wrong on Friday, Oct. 16, when Arizona hosts San Diego State in an exhibition game. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
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Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB