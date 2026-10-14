Arizona's Ivan Kharchenkov snubbed in Andy Katz's top sophomores ranking

All four of last year's Final Four teams - Arizona, Michigan, Illinois, and UConn - had a freshman who played a critical role during the regular season and NCAA Tournament, who opted to return to their school as a sophomore.

Three of those players - Braylon Mullins at UConn, David Mirkovic at Illinois, and Trey McKenney at Michigan - are the top three names on Andy Katz's recent ranking of the top sophomores in the country.

The other, Ivan Kharchenkov, inexplicably didn't make it onto the list at all, instead replaced by players like Dame Sarr (Duke), Matt Able (North Carolina), and Nigel James Jr. (Marquette).

Sophomore Stars 🤩@TheAndyKatz ranks the top players heading into year two 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jr7t9a2EsQ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) October 14, 2026

Why Ivan Kharchenkov deserved a spot

If Kharchenkov were far inferior statistically to McKenney, Mullins, and Mirkovic, the snub might be more reasonable. But comparing these four players from last season, Kharchenkov finished first in steals, second in rebounds, assists, and minutes, and third in points and blocks - and it's become very clear he is leveling up entering his second season.

The 6'7 German is one of two key returners for Tommy Lloyd, alongside center Mo Krivas, and the duo looked every bit like a pair of All-Big 12 stars on Tuesday in Arizona's 93-69 exhibition win over San Francisco.

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Ivan Kharchenkov (8) celebrates in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kharchenkov had 18 points on 7-14 shooting against the Dons, along with five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in nearly 27 minutes. He attacked the rim relentlessly all game long, was very active defensively, and drilled one of his two three-point attempts while finishing just behind Krivas (20) in points scored.

Kharchenkov led all scorers in Arizona's Red-Blue showcase and was the best player on the floor throughout the team's foreign tour in Lithuania as well, and alongside Krivas and freshman Caleb Holt, he is expected to shoulder a heavy load offensively in his second season.

Big 12 sophomores shut out of Katz's rankings

Iowa State guard Killyan Toure (27) enters the court during the university men’s basketball media day at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only was Kharchenkov outside the top ten, but there wasn't a single sophomore in the Big 12 included on Katz's list - with three players coming from the Big East, two from the Big Ten, and five from the ACC.

Kayden Mingo (Baylor) and Killyan Toure (Iowa State) are notable omissions, while a case can be made for Kansas big man Paul Mbiya and TCU guard Gavin Sykes as well.

Kharchenkov will have another chance to prove the doubters wrong on Friday, Oct. 16, when Arizona hosts San Diego State in an exhibition game. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM MST and will be broadcast on ESPN+.