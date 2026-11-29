In his final time at Casino Del Sol Stadium, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita did what he always does, leading his Wildcats to a victory over rival Arizona State in the Territorial Cup, 42-21, on Saturday night.

Arizona finishes the regular season 9-3 and 6-3 in Big 12 play, tying last year's conference record and bringing the Wildcats to 14-13 overall since joining the Big 12 ahead of the 2024 season.

Despite Arizona State gaining significantly more yards, both in the air and on the ground, Arizona was able to get crucial stops when they needed them, including timely turnovers in the first half that resulted in a 42-7 halftime lead that ASU never recovered from.

Below is a look at three key takeaways from Arizona's dominant Territorial Cup victory on Saturday night in Tucson:

Noah Fifita went out with a bang

Nov 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats quarterback Noah Fifita (1) looks to pass the ball during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not that anyone is surprised.

Arizona's star signal-caller ends his career undefeated against ASU, taking care of business right out of the gate by throwing a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter - including a 62-yard strike to Gio Richardson - before rushing for a 37 yard score midway through the second.

He was far quieter in the second half, with Arizona punting on all three drives, but by then the contest was well in hand.

Fifita is all over Arizona's record books, spending five years in Tucson and throwing for 12,888 yards and 102 touchdowns through Saturday's game. He is in first place in Arizona history in completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, and will go down as one of the greatest players in program history.

Arizona's red zone defense was otherworldly good

Nov 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats safety Gavin Hunter (23) intercepts the ball and scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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If someone were to look at the box score of this game, they'd have a really hard time believing not only that Arizona won this game, but that they had a 35 point halftime lead.

ASU dramatically outgained Arizona in the air (369-232) and on the ground (113-38), dominated the time of possession (42:46-17:14), had over double the number of first downs, a better third down conversion rate, and significantly more red zone plays - but it didn't matter.

The Sun Devils were very aggressive early, and it came back to bite them. Kenny Dillingham's team went for it on 4th-and-goal from the five yard line late in the first quarter but failed to convert.

They tried again on 4th-and-goal from the four yard line right at the end of the half, but once again were unable to convert, leaving six points on the board between those two failed drives.

ASU failed two more times in the fourth quarter, when the score was well out of hand, a testament to the grittiness of coach Danny Gonzales' defense to bend - but not break - at key moments in this rivalry game.

Wildcats defense made huge plays

Nov 28, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats linebacker Taye Brown (6) picks up the ball and runs a touchdown during the second quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just Arizona's red zone defense that was outstanding on Saturday at Casino Del Sol Stadium.

Two big plays on consecutive drives early in the second quarter arguably sealed this game for Arizona. First it was a fumble from ASU freshman quarterback Jake Fette that was recovered by Taye Brown, who took it 50 yards to the house to give the Wildcats a 21-7 lead.

Fette then completed three straight passes to begin the ensuing drive, but his fourth pass was picked off by Gavin Hunter and returned 32 yards to the house, giving Arizona a 28-7 lead and taking the air right out of the Sun Devils.

ASU went out on downs the next possession, and two plays later Fifita found the end zone and pushed the lead to 35-7. There was no coming back from that for Arizona State - despite outscoring Arizona 14-0 in the second half - giving Fifita and his Wildcats a fourth Territorial Cup victory in the last five seasons.

Now Arizona will wait to see which bowl game they are sent to for the final contest of the 2026 season, and the last game of Fifita's illustrious career.