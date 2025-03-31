Arizona loses another player to transfer portal
After losing guard KJ Lewis to the transfer portal over the weekend, Tommy Lloyd lost a key big man to the portal on Monday.
Emmanuel Stephen, a four-star recruit in the class of 2024, is leaving Arizona after one season. The news was first reported by On3.
Stephen, a 7-foot center from Nigeria, played sparingly as a freshman. Lloyd reportedly wanted Stephen to redshirt, but he ended up playing in eight games. Stephen averaged 1.3 points and 1.3 rebounds in 2.9 minutes per game.
His best game as a Wildcat came in Arizona's 94-41 win over Central Michigan on Dec. 21. Stephen had 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 block in 9 minutes.
With Henri Veesaar's emergence, and a healthy Motiejus Krivas next season, Stephen was going to have a hard time cracking Lloyd's rotation.
Stephen, who attended Dream City Christian in Glendale, Arizona, picked Arizona over Kansas, Arizona State, Baylor and LSU. He was considered one of the best defensive bigs in the country.
"Stephen is one of the best defensive big men in the country," 247 Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelsten wrote in 2023. "He's a gifted athlete with great size and a cut-up frame that should continue to expand in a college weight room. He runs the floor very well, gets off his feet easily as a leaper, can cover the court, and move laterally. He was the leading shot-blocker in the EYBL with over 3 per game and also a high-volume rebounder who finished among the league's top five in that category as well."