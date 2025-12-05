Tommy Lloyd Shares Thoughts on Major SEC–Big 12 Matchup

Lloyd feels as if the coaching change at Auburn from Bruce Pearl to his son Steven Pearl does not change a very talented team that has had some strong seasons in recent years and built up an identity that can not be ignored.

It is explained that he feels Auburn is “in the same realm as they have been in recent years,” as he explains the team's physicality and aggressive playstyle that helped lift the Tigers to a Final Four appearance last season.

Sep 24, 2025; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers head basketball coach Steven Pearl and his father, former head coach Bruce Pearl, at his introductory news conference on Wednesday. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Lloyd’s relationship with Bruce Pearl was a primary factor in the two teams playing each other home and home and setting up this early-season non-conference clash. Pearl had approached him on the idea of the games to which Pearl agreed, as both coaches see eye to eye as far as early measuring stick games.

An early matchup at home is a game that Lloyd explains to be one that “the fans yearn for” as the team prepares for a major matchup against a ranked SEC opponent. All of Arizona's ranked games this season have been neutral-site or on the road before the upcoming Auburn matchup.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head football coach Brent Brennan reacts during the first half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

What coach Lloyd had to say about Auburn’s game

“It’s a team with great athletes and talented offensive players. You know you know they makes things up on offense, they have good individual players, and you know defensively they’re able to get after a little bit.”

“Some athletes in there are very active, and they have great hands. Very handsy defensively and good on the glass, so to me it looks like they’re in the same realm they’ve been in the past couple years, so it presents some great challenges.”

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Tahaad Pettiford (0) calls a play during the second half against the NC State Wolfpack at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

What the Wildcats expect from their team

“You really wanna establish your identity and figure out what are the things that you value on the court you want your team to gain an understanding of.”

“Saturday night is a test, so you know, we’ll see. I’ll be able to give you a more accurate answer Saturday after the game based on how we perform.”

Lloyd elaborated on the idea that the season is still young and games like these show him where his young freshmen talent is developmentally, as well as his veteran leaders, and how the team can blend the skills and work in tandem. He believes the team should not rely on each other but instead be able to follow a “next man up” mentality.

Nov 29, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd yells at guard Dwayne Aristode (2) during the second half against the Norfolk State Spartans at McKale Memorial Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

