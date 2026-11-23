The USA Today Coaches Poll saw the top-4 teams lose in a wild week that resulted in massive shifts up and down the top 25, with the No. 1 Houston Cougars climbing six spots, the biggest jump of the week, and Arizona Wildcats moving up four spots and back into the top 10 at No. 8.

Coach Tommy Lloyd's Arizona never trailed Wednesday in its 85-79 win at the McKale Center over then-No. 2 UConn, knocking the Huskies down five spots.

The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers jumped up three places, and the Florida Gators, who lost to Houston, slipped two spots to No. 3. The Illinois Fighting Illini used a 21-point win over No. 16 Duke to climb four spots and replace the Blue Devils — who fell 12 places, the week's biggest drop — at No. 4, while the Texas Longhorns round out the top 5.

No. 6 Texas Tech jumped five places, UCLA rose one spot to No. 9 and Michigan State slipped seven spots to No. 10.

The Wildcats return to action Monday night against Colorado State to kick off their ninth appearance in the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center. Arizona won the annual early-season tournament in 2000, 2014 and 2022 and the Rams are making their debut at the event. No. 21 BYU, which is 5-0 and climbed three spots this week, is the only other ranked team in the field.

Lloyd's squad plays the VCU Rams or the Providence Friars, who won the inaugural Maui Invitational in 1984 and are making their fourth trip to the event, on Tuesday.

Arizona's next home game is Dec. 1 against LSU New Orleans.

Full USA TODAY Coaches Poll men's college basketball rankings

1. Houston (6-0) — 794 points (29 first-place votes)

2. Virginia (7-0) — 728 points (1 first-place vote)

3. Florida (6-1) — 696 points (1 first-place vote)

4. Illinois (5-1) — 671 points

5. Texas (6-0) — 633 points

6. Texas Tech (5-0) — 584 points

7. UConn (4-1) — 570 points (1 first-place vote)

8. Arizona (4-1) — 557 points

9. UCLA (6-0) — 540 points

10. Michigan State (5-1) — 529 points

11. Tennessee (5-0) — 502 points

12. Kansas (5-1) — 469 points

13. St. John's (5-0) — 444 points

14. Vanderbilt (6-0) — 389 points

15. Alabama (5-0) — 364 points

16. Duke (4-2) — 335 points

17. Miami (FL) (5-1) — 273 points

18. Nebraska (6-0) — 227 points

19. USC (6-0) — 196 points

20. Gonzaga (3-1) — 166 points

21. BYU (5-0) — 157 points

22. LSU (6-0) — 134 points

23. Louisville (3-1) — 118 points

24. Indiana (6-0) — 83 points

25. Memphis (4-1) — 75 points

Dropped out: No. 21 Michigan, No. 23 Arkansas.

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 60, Iowa State 25, Arkansas 22, Michigan 21, Utah State 14, Minnesota 11, High Point 7, Baylor 5, West Virginia 1.