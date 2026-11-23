The Arizona Wildcats moved up four spots to No. 8 in the Week 3 AP Top 25 following an 85-79 win over then-No. 3 UConn at the McKale Center on Wednesday, which dropped the Huskies seven spots to No. 10.

Sophomore forward Ivan Kharchenkov had 20 points and seven assists, freshman Caleb Holt scored 19, and senior center Motiejus Krivas added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Wildcats, who never trailed.

Arizona is 36-17 against top-25 opponents under coach Tommy Lloyd and its .679 winning percentage in those games is the best in the country over that span. Under Lloyd, Arizona is 11-5 overall and 4-0 at home against top-5 teams.

Four of the top-5 teams lost this week and the effects reverberated throughout the poll with massive jumps, precipitous falls and everything in between.

The top-ranked Houston Cougars used wins over then-No. 1 Florida, which slipped to No. 3, and No. 11 Kansas, which fell one spot, to make the biggest leap and climb seven spots. Houston jumped ahead of No. 2 Virginia (up two spots) and Illinois moved up six places to No. 4 after a 21-point win over No. 16 Duke and Texas Tech, which rose four places, rounds of the top 5. The Blue Devils slid 11 spots, this week’s biggest free-fall, after their loss to the Illini and Michigan State fell outside of the top 10, dropping nine spots to No. 11.

The computers seem to better appreciate the Wildcats’ start to this season than the voters. Arizona ranks No. 1 in Wilson Computer rankings, No. 3 in NET and the Massey Ratings, and is seventh according to Bart Torvik’s T-Rank and kenpom.com.

Lloyd’s team returns to action Monday night against the Colorado State Rams at the Lahaina Civic Center - where sophomore guard JJ Mandaquit, a native of Hilo, Hawaii, said there would be a pro-Arizona crowd - in its opener at the 42nd edition of the Maui Invitational. Arizona, which has won the event three times (2000, 2014 and 2022), is making its ninth trip to the invite while the Rams are making their debut. Providence won the inaugural tournament in 1984 and is the only other program in the eight-team field, which includes No. 19 BYU (up two spots), to win the Maui Invitational.

Full AP Top 25 men's college basketball rankings for Week 3

1. Houston (6-0) — 1,466 points (55 first-place votes)

2. Virginia (7-0) — 1,316 points (4 first-place votes)

3. Florida (6-1) — 1,262 points

4. Illinois (5-1) — 1,200 points

5. Texas Tech (5-0) — 1,185 points

6. UCLA (6-0) — 1,183 points

7. Texas (6-0) — 1,114 points

8. Arizona (4-1) — 1,073 points

9. Tennessee (5-0) — 1,047 points

10. UConn (4-1) — 976 points

11. Michigan State (5-1) — 924 points

12. Kansas (5-1) — 852 points

13. St. John's (5-0) — 768 points

14. Vanderbilt (6-0) — 688 points

15. Alabama (5-0) — 586 points

16. Duke (4-2) — 468 points

17. Miami (FL) (5-1) — 467 points

18. USC (6-0) — 454 points

19. BYU (5-0) — 418 points

20. LSU (6-0) — 325 points

21. Nebraska (6-0) — 319 points

22. Gonzaga (3-1) — 262 points

23. Indiana (6-0) — 237 points

24. Memphis (4-1) — 203 points

25. Louisville (3-1) — 183 points

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 96, Minnesota 25, Iowa State 20, Arkansas 16, Baylor 13, High Point 10, Pittsburgh 5, West Virginia 4, Seton Hall 2, Michigan 2, Notre Dame 2, Utah State 2, Georgetown 1, Texas State 1.