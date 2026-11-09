Arizona takes major tumble in AP Top 25 after season-opening loss to UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats lost a season opener for the first time in 20 years, and it resulted in a significant fall in the first AP Poll of the 2026-27 college basketball season.

Arizona came into the year No. 5 in the preseason poll, but fell seven spots to No. 12 after losing to UCLA in Las Vegas last Monday. For their win, UCLA jumped 13 spots from No. 22 to No. 9.

The Wildcats are lower in the AP Poll than they were at any point last season outside of the preseason poll - where they were No. 13 before beating Florida in the season opener.

Arizona has opportunities to climb back up the rankings

Nov 5, 2026; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Caleb Holt (3) makes a lay up during the second half against the Cal Poly Mustangs at McKale Center at ALKEME Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona's matchup against Northern Arizona on Tuesday won't do much for the Wildcats in next week's poll - unless they suffer a catastrophic loss - but coach Lloyd's team has plenty more opportunities to rebuild their national reputation, and NCAA Tournament resume, during the non-conference slate.

Auburn, whom the Wildcats play on Friday, didn't receive any votes in the AP Poll this week, although they still offer a quality road test for Arizona in the early going.

After that is a huge opportunity, with Arizona hosting No. 4 UConn next Wednesday, Nov. 18. The Wildcats beat the Huskies last year, 71-67, in Storrs, and Dan Hurley will be out for revenge in Tucson.

After that, the Wildcats have opportunities against No. 13 St. John's (Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden), and No. 19 Arkansas (Dec. 19 in Phoenix) before getting into Big 12 play.

Five Big 12 teams appear in latest AP Top 25

The Big 12 had five ranked teams in the Week 1 AP Poll, including one team ahead of Arizona in No. 8 Houston.

Kansas (No. 15), Texas Tech (16), and BYU (23) also cracked the top 25, with Iowa State (57 votes), Baylor (14), and TCU (13), all receiving votes as well.

Next steps for Wildcats

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Arizona to reach its ceiling this year - which is not just another Final Four, but a national championship - RJ Godfrey will have to get his eligibility granted, ideally soon.

The 6'8 forward is currently suing the Arizona Board of Regents - not the NCAA - in an effort to force them to certify his eligibility. It's a unique tactic that could get him on the floor extremely soon, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Pima County.

Godfrey - who averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds last year for the Tigers - could secure a TRO in time for Arizona's game on Tuesday against Northern Arizona, which is set to tip off at 7:00 PM MST on ESPN+.