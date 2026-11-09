Arizona takes major tumble in AP Top 25 after season-opening loss to UCLA
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The Arizona Wildcats lost a season opener for the first time in 20 years, and it resulted in a significant fall in the first AP Poll of the 2026-27 college basketball season.
Arizona came into the year No. 5 in the preseason poll, but fell seven spots to No. 12 after losing to UCLA in Las Vegas last Monday. For their win, UCLA jumped 13 spots from No. 22 to No. 9.
The Wildcats are lower in the AP Poll than they were at any point last season outside of the preseason poll - where they were No. 13 before beating Florida in the season opener.
Arizona has opportunities to climb back up the rankings
Arizona's matchup against Northern Arizona on Tuesday won't do much for the Wildcats in next week's poll - unless they suffer a catastrophic loss - but coach Lloyd's team has plenty more opportunities to rebuild their national reputation, and NCAA Tournament resume, during the non-conference slate.
Auburn, whom the Wildcats play on Friday, didn't receive any votes in the AP Poll this week, although they still offer a quality road test for Arizona in the early going.
After that is a huge opportunity, with Arizona hosting No. 4 UConn next Wednesday, Nov. 18. The Wildcats beat the Huskies last year, 71-67, in Storrs, and Dan Hurley will be out for revenge in Tucson.
After that, the Wildcats have opportunities against No. 13 St. John's (Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden), and No. 19 Arkansas (Dec. 19 in Phoenix) before getting into Big 12 play.
Five Big 12 teams appear in latest AP Top 25
The Big 12 had five ranked teams in the Week 1 AP Poll, including one team ahead of Arizona in No. 8 Houston.
Kansas (No. 15), Texas Tech (16), and BYU (23) also cracked the top 25, with Iowa State (57 votes), Baylor (14), and TCU (13), all receiving votes as well.
Next steps for Wildcats
For Arizona to reach its ceiling this year - which is not just another Final Four, but a national championship - RJ Godfrey will have to get his eligibility granted, ideally soon.
The 6'8 forward is currently suing the Arizona Board of Regents - not the NCAA - in an effort to force them to certify his eligibility. It's a unique tactic that could get him on the floor extremely soon, with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 6, in Pima County.
Godfrey - who averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds last year for the Tigers - could secure a TRO in time for Arizona's game on Tuesday against Northern Arizona, which is set to tip off at 7:00 PM MST on ESPN+.
Andy Patton is a college basketball writer with deep ties to both Gonzaga and Arizona. A Gonzaga alumnus who graduated in 2013, he has hosted the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021 and has co-hosted the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022. His years covering the Bulldogs have also given him extensive familiarity with Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd, who spent more than two decades on Mark Few’s staff at Gonzaga before taking over the Wildcats in 2021. Andy has worked in sports media since 2017, with experience covering nearly every major sport. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for USA TODAY from 2017–21, where he also spent time covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and previously served as lead writer for College Sports Wire. He has also covered the NBA, NHL and MLB for various TEGNA outlets, including KREM in Spokane, 12News in Phoenix and KING 5 in Seattle. Andy now lives in Spokane, Washington, with his wife, daughter and dog.Follow AndyPattonCBB