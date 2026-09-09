College Football Upset Picks for Week 2 (Bet Arizona to Upset BYU in Big 12 Showdown)

We were oh so close to cashing in on the Louisville Cardinals to upset Ole Miss in my Week 1 upset picks article, with the Rebels eventually winning on a buzzer-beater field goal.

We move on to Week 2 of the college football season, and I once again have two upset picks locked in for this weekend's action, including the Arizona Wildcats to take down the BYU Cougars.

College Football Week 2 Upset Picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Ohio State +102 vs. Texas

Arizona +235 vs. BYU

Ohio State vs. Texas Prediction

Pick: Ohio State +102

I'm not ready to crown the Longhorns as the better team, and I'm also not willing to bet on Arch Manning far surpassing his 2025 performance against this Buckeyes team.

Ohio State finished as the far better team last season, even after their Week 1 meeting. They finished the year first in offensive success rate and eighth in defensive success rate. Texas finished the year 80th and 30th in those two metrics.

Have they improved enough in the offseason to justify being favored this weekend? I don't think so. I'll back Ohio State to win again.

Arizona vs. BYU Prediction

Pick: Arizona +235

BYU may have scored 63 points in Week 1 compared to Arizona's 35, but the Wildcats gained more offensive yards with 537, compared to BYU's 521.

I believe the Arizona defense might be one of the most underrated units in the country coming into this season. Their defense ranks 16th in defensive success rate, and now they might have an even better roster in 2026.

This is my favorite upset pick of Week 2. Give me the Wildcats' defense to lead them to an upset win.

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