Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona Wildcats are back home in Tucson, taking on the UConn Huskies in a battle of Final Four teams from last season.

UConn (4-0) already has wins over Michigan and Ohio State, and is looking for revenge after Arizona beat them last year in Storrs, 71-67, the only loss the Huskies took in non-con play.

Meanwhile Arizona is 3-1 on the year, rattling off three straight wins after losing to UCLA in the season opener in Las Vegas.

Meet the Huskies

Nov 9, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Braylon Mullins (24) drives to the basket against Wagner Seahawks forward Kareem Watson (13) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dan Hurley and the Huskies made a run to the national championship game last March, thanks in large part to an epic shot from Braylon Mullins against Duke in the Elite Eight.

Mullins is one of many key returners for UConn, along with starting point guard Silas Demary, starting guard Solo Ball (who is injured), and forwards Jayden and Jacob Ross.

As always, Hurley found excellent complimentary pieces in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, including Seton Hall transfer big man Najai Hines, Stanford forward Oskar Giltay, and freshmen wings Colben Landrew and Junior County.

Nik Khamenia, a 5-star forward who transferred from Duke, is nursing a left leg injury and will not suit up for the Huskies for about a month.

UConn is among the best defensive teams in the country, holding opponents to under 44% on twos and under 27% from three, while forcing turnovers 26.2% of the time, a top ten rate in the country.

Hines is a prolific shot blocker, while Giltay is an excellent rebounder and interior presence. That makes it another critical game for Mo Krivas - although it sounds like reinforcements are on the way.

RJ Godfrey's debut?

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) looks to pass in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arizona got great news on Tuesday morning when a judge in Pima County granted forward RJ Godfrey a preliminary injunction, which clears him to suit up for the Wildcats - once the Arizona Board of Regents finishes certifying him.

It's expected that will happen in time for the UConn matchup on Wednesday night, a massive boost for the Wildcats frontcourt that could not have come at a better time.

Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds as a senior last year at Clemson, and his rugged physicality, rebounding, and efficiency around the rim will take pressure off Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov, while testing UConn's young, but very talented, frontcourt.

Below is a look at the point spread, betting odds, and TV info for Arizona's big time battle against the No. 4 UConn Huskies on Wednesday:

Arizona vs. UConn betting odds, point spread and game information

Spread: Arizona -3.5 (at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Arizona -162, UConn +134

Over/under: 148.5 points

Records against the spread: Arizona 1-3, UConn 3-1

Game time: 7:00 p.m. Mountain Standard Time | Tuesday, Nov. 17

Location: McKale Center | Tucson, Arizona

Live stream: FS1

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.