The Arizona Wildcats got tremendous news on Tuesday afternoon after a Pima County judge granted forward RJ Godfrey a preliminary injunction, which will render him eligible to play this season.

Godfrey filed a lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents, claiming they have the power to certify him as eligible based on bylaw 12.6 in the NCAA manual. The judge agreed, and the Board of Regents indicated they will certify the 6'7 forward, possibly in time for Godfrey to debut on Wednesday night against UConn.

Godfrey's long anticipated arrival brings a jolt of energy to the Wildcats, who have been in desperate need of his physical playstyle in the frontcourt - struggling against UCLA in the season opener and again on Friday against the Auburn Tigers.

Godfrey's role in Tucson

Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Clemson Tigers forward RJ Godfrey (0) participates in a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lloyd made it clear during the hearing on Tuesday that Godfrey was recruited to be Arizona's starting power forward - and that's exactly what he'll do once he's fully cleared to suit up for the Wildcats.

Arizona started 6'6 wing Bryce James in all three exhibition games and the first three games of the regular season, before opting to go with a two point guard starting lineup of Derek Dixon and JJ Mandaquit against Auburn - a game in which James didn't play at all.

Godfrey will take that starting spot, pushing Ivan Kharchenkov to his more comfortable role at small forward, and putting another interior presence on the floor alongside Krivas. The 6'7 forward is a rugged rebounder who will take pressure off Krivas defensively, and who is a great play finisher - which could allow Krivas to play more away from the rim and operate as a hub offensively, rather than getting dumped the ball and trying to score while being double or triple teamed.

Godfrey averaged 12.0 points and 5.3 rebounds as a senior last year at Clemson, shooting 62.7% on two pointers and 66% from the free throw line. While he's not a floor spacer (career 8-37 from three) Godfrey's rebounding and efficient scoring will dramatically help Arizona in the frontcourt, and should help Kharchenkov perform even better now that he'll spend most of his time playing his natural position.

What it means for the rest of Arizona's roster

Nov 13, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard George Kimble III (3) pressures Arizona Wildcats forward Maksim Brnovic (35) during the first half at Neville Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James already saw his playing time vanish on Friday against Auburn, but the arrival of Godfrey makes it all but certain the sophomore won't be part of the starting lineup anymore - and he probably won't be in the rotation either.

Godfrey's arrival also impacts Arizona's gaggle of backup big men, namely freshman Maksim Brnovic, Nebraska transfer Ugnius Jarusevicius, and Idaho State transfer Evan Otten.

Brnovic has played more than the other two combined, averaging 12.0 minutes off the bench along with 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds. It's likely he shifts to being the fourth big behind Krivas, Godfrey, and Kharchenkov, who will absorb quite a few minutes at the four when one of the starters is on the bench.

It also means the small amount of playing time Jarusevicius and Otten have received this season could shrink even more, with Lloyd expected to commit to Godfrey and a tighter rotation going forward.

It's still not a guarantee that Godfrey plays on Wednesday against UConn, but if he does it will give fans a much clearer picture of what that tightened rotation will look like for Arizona this season.

The game is set to tip at 7:00 PM MST, and will be broadcast on FS1.